Who is DC's Rocket? Character survives potential death in Young Justice Season 4

Young Justice has provided us with our favorite DC characters since the beginning. One such character introduced very early in the show was Raquel Ervin or Rocket.

Rocket became a fan favorite since her very first appearance. With her directness and compassion, she always said what needed to be said. In fact, she was the one who made the team realize that being a sidekick was indeed special:

"Wait! Since when is being a sidekick a bad thing? You sidekicks were my inspiration."

She was the sidekick of Icon, and was added to the covert team with the rest of the sidekicks when Icon joined the Justice League. In Young Justice: Phantoms' twenty-fifth episode, fans thought the beloved character was dead, but using her wit and skill, Rocket made a comeback in the finale.

Did Rocket really come back from the dead in Young Justice: Phantoms' finale episode?

Young Justice S4E25 (Image via HBO Max)

Young Justice: Phantoms had fans on the edge of their seats when Rocket seemingly died. However, after seeing the final episode of the show, everyone sighed in relief. The episode cracked a lot of mysteries, including how Nightwing and Miss Martian's team faked their deaths to fool the Zod family. But what the whole team considered to be real as well as a massive loss was Rocket's demise.

It all happened when the team was in the Phantom Zone trying to rescue Conner Kent from the paws of General Zod. However, the Zod family escaped and went to Superman's Fortress of Solitude to charge their Kryptonian powers.

After that, Lor-Zod opened a boom tube for the Phantom Zone (Kryptonian Prison) prisoners to escape and help the Zods conquer the Earth. And Rocket created a force field to stop the prisoners from getting out.

Mykaela 🤍 @M_Wilson08 🏾 I was worried there for a minute but she pulled through! But (Rocket) Amistad mama is okay ya’ll🏾 I was worried there for a minute but she pulled through! #YoungJustice #YoungJustice Phantoms But (Rocket) Amistad mama is okay ya’ll 🙌🏾 I was worried there for a minute but she pulled through! #YoungJustice #YoungJusticePhantoms https://t.co/81olVyokOv

As the team fought thoroughly to keep the felons inside, the boom tube began to collapse. Boom tubes do make up for a formidable technology in providing extra-dimensional travel. But they can only stay open for a limited period, and if time extends, they begin to collapse.

When the adversity finally happened, Zatanna could open a portal so the team could escape, and while everyone was able to get out, Rocket's force field made her late by seconds. The team thought they had lost her forever.

How was Rocket able to get out alive?

When the boom tube collapsed, Rocket did not indeed make it in time. However, her force bubble somehow protected her and brought her to Metron's infinity vault. Metron then provided her with Lor-Zod's repaired time-stream to get back to Earth.

It was evident to fans that Metron had a hidden agenda when he provided Rocket with the time stream. As it turned out, Metron was indeed playing a game. He analyzed that as soon as Rocket joined her team, Lor-Zod would steal the time stream and try to go back in time to kill Superboy all over again. However, Metron had removed the controls of the stream, which led Lor-Zod to travel to his own death, which was Metron's revenge plan from the beginning.

The good news of Rocket being alive means the character will definitely return next season, and fans are very excited for that to happen. While Young Justice: Phantoms took us on a journey heavily focused on every main character's story, only time can tell what the next season will bring. But we do hope that everyone stays well and alive next season as well.

