Who is DC's Wildcat? Comic origin and powers explored

Wildcat is one of many comic book superheroes who draw inspiration from our feline friends. Whether it's the cat burglars Catwoman and Black Cat, Wonder Woman's arch enemy Cheetah, or the King of Wakanda, Black Panther, our cats have inspired both Marvel and DC's heavy-hitting superheroes.

Wildcat is one of the oldest and most underrated heroes in the DC Comics. Multiple characters, like other superheroes, have taken on the role of the feline superhero. However, Ted Grant’s version of the cat is original and has served the comics for a long time.

The superhero was created by Bill Finger and Irwin Hasen and debuted in the first issue of Sensation Comics. While Ted Grant had no superpowers, he was later granted feline powers like nine lives and night vision. Ted Grant’s goddaughter, Yolanda Montez, briefly filled in Grant’s place but was replaced again.

Wildcat was a former heavyweight boxer who was framed for the death of his opponent

Born in New York City in 1910, Ted Grant was the son of Henry Grant, who trained him in various sports and self-defense techniques. Ted was an exceptional sportsman and showed a knack for boxing. After graduating from high school, Ted pursued medicine. However, he was burdened with debt after the death of his father, which led him to quit college.

In the pre-World War 2 period, New York was riddled with crime and unemployment was at its peak, so Grant found it difficult to land a job. One night, Grant, being a good Samaritan, saved a man from being mugged. The man turned out to be Socker Smith, a famous boxer who later taught Grant how to hone his boxing skills. Ted Grant became a professional boxer and fought his way to becoming the heavyweight champion.

Disaster struck when boxing managers Flint and Skinner decided to fix a match between Grant and Smith by placing a needle laced with a sedative in Grant’s boxing glove. However, they miscalculated the dosage, which led to the death of Socker at the hands of Ted Grant. The police apprehended the innocent Grant, but fearing arrest, Flint and Skinner ordered a hit on Grant. Ted survived the attack, but the accompanying police officers lost their lives.

Fleeing the police, Grant came across a kid who had lost his Green Lantern comic book. The kid describes the heroics of Green Lantern, which inspires Ted to dress up as a cat and fight for his justice as Wildcat. Grant fought his way to Flint and Skinner and forced them to confess to their crimes. Ted was relieved of his charges but continued to serve society as the Wildcat.

Ted Grant served as a mentor to many superheroes like Black Canary, Catwoman, Superman, and Batman

One of the earliest superheroes, Wildcat was a member of the Justice Society of America. The sorcerer Giovanni Zatara cursed Ted with nine lives, similar to a cat. Ted Grant had close relationships with other DC heavy hitters. He was in a relationship with Queen Hippolyta, the queen of the Amazon and mother of Wonder Woman.

Grant’s first kid was kidnapped by his arch-enemy, Yellow Wasp, and was never found. His second son, Thomas Bronson, became the third person to become the Wildcat. Grant was a skilled fighter who became Bruce Wayne’s teacher on his road to becoming Batman. He even trained Black Canary and Catwoman in fighting and acrobatics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora