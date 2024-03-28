Who is the Goblin Queen in X-Men '97? All to know

X-Men '97 episode 2, Mutant Liberation Begins' suspense element towards the end is thrilling. While X-Men and the recent mother, Jean Gray are struggling with the death of Professor Xavier, they have a visitor at their door, a Jean-lookalike. This surprise entry marks the introduction of the Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor, an important character from the 1980s Uncanny X-Men comics.

The first two episodes connect the original X-Men: The Animated Series with its revival, X-Men '97. They explore how after Professor Xavier's death, Cyclops is dealing with the loss while enjoying the role of baby Nathan's father. The arrival of Madelyne is a shocker as the X-Men realize that the person they've known to be Jean is a clone.

The arrival of the Goblin Queen in X-Men '97 gives the series a thrilling new dimension with the promise of a gripping narrative. Madelyne adds a new layer of mystery as she prompts speculation about her relationship with Jean and the consequences for the X-Men's future.

The Goblin Queen in X-Men '97

Sinister's creation, the Goblin Queen (Screengrab via YouTube/ @NukemDead)

The fearsome Goblin Queen of the comic book has finally come to life in X-Men '97 episode 3. The character's comic book origins are, however, darker, and its fate much more tragic than in the series.

Madelyne Pryor who is introduced as Jean at the beginning of the series, is a clone that Mr Sinister created. Sinister wanted to create the ultimate mutant out of the DNAs of Cyclops and Jean.

Madelyne Pryor, in 1983's Uncanny X-Men, becomes the love interest of Cyclops. Her striking resemblance to Jean who dies during The Dark Phoenix Saga, draws him towards her. However, it is her uniqueness that makes him fall for her and soon they get married and Nathan is born.

The return of Jean creates a rift between Madelyne and Scott (Cyclops) who leaves Madelyne to make a new team with Jean and the X-Men. Madelyne leaves, taking her son, who is then kidnapped. She and Cyclops get together to find their son.

Madelyne Pryor as Goblin Queen in X-Men comics

The real Jean and her clone (Screengrab via YouTube/ @NukemDead)

Madelyn's attempts to reconcile with Scott do not work out. Though he doesn't give up on Madelyne after the real Jean returns, he is confused and that makes him fall apart with Madelyne.

Madelyne is also struggling with an identity crisis. And then she comes to know that she is a clone created by Sinister. This happens when she makes a deal with the Limbo demons to find her son. That is the last straw.

Sinister had managed to make a clone with Jene's genetics but it was the Phoenix Force that gave it life. When she finds out that she's a clone, Madelyne assumes the persona of the Goblin Queen.

With green fire added to her psychic abilities, the Jean clone makes a new black outfit. As the Goblin Queen, she calls out to Jean and Cyclops, blaming them for her sad past.

In her final confrontation with Jean, she tries to manipulate reality in an attempt to finish off the X-Men. She uses her abilities and tries to mentally imprison the X-Men in a vision of hell.

Despite being equal to Jean in power, Madelyne loses to Jean when the piece of the Phoenix Force she was holding on to bonds with Jean. She is presumed to be dead.

Watch X-Men '97 season one episodes, every Wednesday exclusively on Disney+ to find out the future of Madelyne as the Goblin Queen.