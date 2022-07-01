Create
Who is Homelander's father in comics? Stormfront vs Soldier Boy switch in show explained

The Boys, Season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime)
Modified Jul 01, 2022 04:29 PM IST

The rivalry between Homelander and the Soldier Boy in the latest season of the Amazon series The Boys has taken the internet by storm.

The writer Erik Kripke has created a landmark moment in the history of comic book adaptations that is driving the show's viewers crazy. Kripke didn't just introduce new characters like Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and members of Payback, the creator also added insane set pieces and a dense plot.

However, the showrunners have taken creative liberties and have strayed from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s source material to convey an impactful story. This requires tweaking the characters and their backstories.

In episode seven of The Boys season three, titled, 'Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed', we saw the revenge-hungry Soldier Boy learn the ultimate truth: Homelander is his son.

youtube-cover

The shocking revelation has amazed viewers. However, hardcore comic book readers who know the real identity of Homelander’s father per source material have an itch in their brain that cannot be scratched.

Let's dive deep into the comics and take a closer look at his real parents.

In The Boys comics, Stormfront is a man and is the father of Homelander

If Stormfront didn't got a gender swap, Jeff wasn't in #twd right now, him playing Stormfront would have been SICK. Sadly, he can't...but he's still getting a fucking role in The Boys. If it's the person I'm thinking! oh, it will be good...but we shall see. G'night! ❤ #TheBoys twitter.com/NeganoTheBoys/… https://t.co/WDqrWXXz4E

The makers of The Boys made a bold decision to gender-swap Stormfront. The character, which was supposed to be male as per comics, was intricately designed into a female played by the talented Aya Cash. Fans accepted the change, but an important plot point regarding Homelander’s parentage seems to have been lost.

The crazed maniac superhero deserves equally crazy parents and comic book fans were in awe when it was revealed that Stormfront is Homelander’s father. He was created by using Stormfront’s DNA. The similarity in their superpowers, including flight, super strength, speed and invulnerability, is due to their similar genetic heritage.

Soldier Boy is Homelander’s dad & his mom is Stormfront WHICH IS WHY SHE BABIES HIM BECAUSE SHE IS ACTUALLY HOMELANDER’S MOM!!!! #SoldierBoy #Herogasm #TheBoysTV #TheBoys https://t.co/ccxul8Ia2P

The fact that the best defender was created from the DNA of a racist maniac Stormfront added an ugly irony to its comic book counterpart. In season two, Stormfront was shown to be Homelander’s love interest.

While the two made love, the comic book aficionados were traumatized and could not get over the fact that the two could potentially be related. Thankfully they aren’t.

Homelander, I am your father!

In the latest episode, Soldier Boy faced off against Mindstorm, a member of Payback with telepathic abilities. The battle went from bad to ugly in a matter of seconds. Soldier Boy is able to capture Mindstorm and spill out both the ugly truth along with the contents of the telepathic’s brain.

HOLY FUNK SOLDIER BOY IS FATHER OF HOMELANDER 😱#SoldierBoy #TheBoys #TheBoysStrikeBack #TheBoysTV #homelander https://t.co/glI0a4rkYo
We then saw a phone conversation between the two enemies (now father and son). It was revealed during the phone call that in 1981, Soldier Boy donated his sperm for research and Vought made a Supe out of it. The twist left fans gasping for air. The stakes have been raised to a new level and the battle of Goliath has gotten more interesting.

The final episode of The Boys Season three will air on July, 8th 2022.

Starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and others, the series boasts a whooping 8.7 IMDB rating.

