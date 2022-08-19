Who is Ishmael Gregor? Black Adam merch reveals backstory behind film's supervillain Sabbac

Black Adam is just a few months away from being released, and it looks like we might have finally gotten more details on its hardly mentioned villain, Sabbac. The film will be out on October 21, 2022. Although there has been a trailer and a comic-con teaser, there has been very little news about the villain or who will play the role either.

While Sabbac hasn't been officially confirmed as a part of Black Adam, merchandise leaks gave a first-look of the satan-like figure which confirmed his appearance in the film. With Sabbac having a few things similar to the Man in Black, let's take a look at the character from the comics and how he might tie into the film's story.

Exploring the origins and powers of Sabbac amidst merch leaks for Black Adam

Sabbac is definitely a huge villain for Black Adam and Shazam himself as well. The character has several similarities with how he commences his powers as compared to theother two and that makes him an incredibly formidable opponent.

Created by Judd Winick and Tom Raney, Sabbac first appeared in Outsiders Vol 3 #8 back in March, 2004. With the toy leaks mentioning Ishmael Gregor, we will be following his version of the characters from the comics who happened to be the second Sabbac.

Before we dive into Ishmael's character, let's first take a look at what Sabbac means. Similar to how Shazam every letter in Shazam's name counts for something, Sabbac stands for Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis.

The first Sabbac in the comic books was Timothy Karnes and he was succeeded by a Russian mob boss in New York, named Ishmael Gregor. Gregor was quite obsessed with finding the powers of Sabbac and with the help of his men went on a witch hunt to acquire it.

Timothy Karnes at this point was incarcerated and had his voice box removed just so that he couldn't talk, and Gregor was immediately able to find him. After finding him, he initiated a demonic ritual that would help Karnes transform into Sabbac without ever having to speak.

However, the ritual involved killing a passenger bus, filled with people. Gregor would then end up killing Karnes and take the power of Sabbac for himself and transform into a demonic monstrosity.

The powers of Sabbac are basically the following:

The invincible strength of Satan

The indestructible body of Any

Wisdom of Basil

The flames of Beelzebub

The courage of Asmodeus

The flight of Crateis

These, round off the powers of this superhuman demon. We currently don't know who will be playing Sabbac in Black Adam, but it has been heavily rumored that Alladin actor Marwan Kenzari might be.

The film might also make Ishmael into one of the Intergang as the supervillain group is looking for Black Adam to take him in. Seeing how Adam's powers work, Ishmael might get obsessed with it and venture out to find something similar which might bring him to Sabbac.

Considering we haven't seen much of the character, this does make some sense.

However, we will find out when Black Adam releases this October.

