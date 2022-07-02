Who is stronger between DC's Sabbac and Black Adam? Powers compared as villains look from upcoming DCEU film is released

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s highly anticipated film Black Adam is the next big thing for DC. The studio recently dropped the first trailer for the film that showcased the infamous anti-hero alongside members of the Justice Society of America. However, the film has not unveiled the big bad who will go toe-to-toe against the behemoth Rock.

There has been anticipation of the villainous group Intergang taking over Kahndaq and the Black Adam fighting the forces who wield Apokolyptic weaponry of mass destruction. While Intergang is menacing, they lack the showmanship and malice a villain needs, especially against Dwayne Johnson playing Black Adam.

McFarlane Toys recently revealed their new seven-inch range of figurines, which feature an antagonist named Sabbac, who is fearsome, vicious, and more on the power levels of Mighty Adam. Not a lot of casual moviegoers have heard about the nefarious Sabbac, so let’s get to know this villain and compare their power levels with that of the Mighty Adam.

Sabbac is the arch-enemy of Black Adam and Shazam

Sabbac is a literal demon who possesses the body of the person who summons him. Similar to Adam and Shazam, Sabbac gained his powers by calling out his name. SABBAC is an acronym for Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis.

In the comics, two people have used the name of Sabbac: Timothy Karnes and mob boss Ishmael Gregor. While it is unclear which character will take up the mantle of Sabbac in the movie, we theorize that Ishmael Gregor will be the one to call out the name.

Since it is rumored that the 2019 film Aladdin actor Marwan Kenzari, who played Jaffer, is playing Sabbac, it is highly probable that his character will play Middle Eastern Ishmael Gregor.

Zay 2x @DiscussingFill Ishmael Gregor/Sabbac(Marwan Kenzari)



Sabbac is essentially the true Dark counterpart to Shazam. Rather than gaining his power from Gods, he gains them from Demons. In the comics Ishmael is a Russian Mob boss, however in the movie he will be the descendant of a murdered Pharaoh Ishmael Gregor/Sabbac(Marwan Kenzari)Sabbac is essentially the true Dark counterpart to Shazam. Rather than gaining his power from Gods, he gains them from Demons. In the comics Ishmael is a Russian Mob boss, however in the movie he will be the descendant of a murdered Pharaoh https://t.co/NV7dt7dGIc

Sabbac is said to have a wide variety of powers that are derived from devils. He has the super strength of Satan, indestructible body of Aym, evil wisdom of Belial, flame powers of Beelzebub, evil courage of Asmodeus, and Craeteis' power of flight. With such an immense range of powers, Sabbac has made Adam taste his fist many times.

Black Adam is the ruler of Kahndaq and gained his powers from the wizard Shazam

TheBatstan @TheBatstan I wonder if Black Adam is going to get his powers from the same Greek pantheon as Billy, or use his own Egyptian Gods like how it was Pre-Flashpoint/after he was resurrected again in the New 52. I wonder if Black Adam is going to get his powers from the same Greek pantheon as Billy, or use his own Egyptian Gods like how it was Pre-Flashpoint/after he was resurrected again in the New 52. https://t.co/khgskeH6fZ

Teth-Adam was a slave in ancient Egypt who lost his family at the hands of the evil dictators of Kahndaq. After his nephew Aman gained the powers of Shazam, Adam killed him and kept the powers to himself.

Teth Adam’s powers include the stamina of Shu (which grants him superhuman stamina and self-sustenance), Speed of Horus (which gives him superhuman speed and power of flight), Strength of Amun (which gifts him superhuman strength), Wisdom of Zehuti (which enhances his senses), Power of Aten (which grants him his classic lightning powers), and Courage of Mehen (which offers him regeneration and immortality).

With such a long list of powers, Mighty Adam is a formidable anti-hero. Even Superman has feared Adam’s power and has given it two thoughts before engaging in combat.

sebb 🇫🇷 @seb2410



Don't disappoint Cavill Fans.



#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

#BlackAdam If the rumors are confirmed we should have a post credit scene at the end of Black Adam with Superman. All I hope is to really see Henry Cavill as Superman say a few words to Black Adam and not a headless body.Don't disappoint Cavill Fans. If the rumors are confirmed we should have a post credit scene at the end of Black Adam with Superman. All I hope is to really see Henry Cavill as Superman say a few words to Black Adam and not a headless body.Don't disappoint Cavill Fans.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BlackAdam https://t.co/hLIgyPmmqA

Fans will love watching the two titans, Black Adam and Sabbac, throwing fists at each other on the big screen. Black Adam (starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Eldis Hodge) will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far