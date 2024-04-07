Who is Ka-Hor? Everything to know about the mummy in Invincible season 2 finale

Invincible season 2 concluded with episode 8, which depicted the disturbing similarity between Mark and his father Nolan. It also gave viewers a glimpse of the superheroes in the future and ended with the death of the villain, Angstrom Levy, brought on by a furious Mark. Moreover, Nolan and Allen were shown meeting in a Viltrumite prison and the former confessed to feeling guilty about his actions.

However, an entertaining section of the otherwise somber plot featured an attempt to resurrect the Egyptian Pharaoh, Ka-Hor. The scene alluded to the same mummified Pharaoh who was released from his casket in episode 4 of the first installment.

Invincible season 2, the second run of the series on Amazon Prime Video, is based on Robert Kirkman's Image Comics series of the same name. The series follows a young adult superhero, Mark Grayson, learning his duties and struggling with his responsibilities. Voiced by Steven Yeun, Mark has a disturbing relationship with his father, the Omni-Man Nolan Grayson.

Who is Ka-Hor as shown in Invincible season 2?

Ka-Hor is an ancient Pharaoh mummified in a tomb (Image via Twitter@InvincibleHQ)

The finale of Invincible season 2 included a short scene showing two young women trying to uncover a tomb in the deserts of Egypt. One of the two girls possessed mild superpowers while the other was looking for her missing father as she had last heard of him being inside this tomb.

They managed to release the spirit of Ka-Hor, a Pharaoh from ancient Egypt who lived mummified in his sarcophagus. The liberated spirit needed a human body to possess. However, Ka-Hor's spirit found that both the live humans before him were women.

While he refused to occupy the body of a female, the two women stared him down. They pointed out that he was being rude and called him out for his discriminatory behavior. However, before both parties could come to a decision, the entrance to the tomb shut.

What is the significance of the Ka-Hor scene in Invincible season 2?

This was not the first time that Ka-Hor appeared in the series. Before being part of the ending of Invincible season 2, he had an equally brief appearance in Invincible season 1 episode 4.

In the first installment of the show, an archeologist was seen trying to resurrect the mummy of Ka-Hor. Presented as a dark and serious moment in the episode titled Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out, the spirit of the Pharaoh emerged as an ominous character as he took possession of the visitor's body.

However, the story took an unexpectedly hilarious turn as Ka-Hor attempted to escape, and the tomb's door slammed shut. Mark flying overhead caused the sudden closure and a resulting sandstorm sealed the tomb.

While there had been no connection or reference to Ka-Hor in the first season, the joke was taken to the next level with the missing archeologist's daughter attempting the same feat and meeting the same fate in season 2. The season 1 reference turned the extended season 2 finale scene into a gag.

Is Ka-Hor a vital part of the Invincible storyline?

Mark flying over the desert inadvertently shut the escaping spirit of Ka-Hor (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

It should be noted that while the television series tries to stay true to the original comics, the comics do not feature Ka-Hor as a character. This means the mummified Pharaoh was added to the plot in the Prime Video series.

While it may seem that the mummy is being set up by the creative team to play a villain in future seasons of Invincible, as of now, the short scenes are meant to provide comic relief to the otherwise serious storyline. While he is currently not a vital part of the storyline, it is yet to be seen if the creators continue with Ka-Hor as a recurring joke in the series.

Invincible season 2 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.