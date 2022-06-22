Who is Lobo's daughter, Crush? DC brings a new graphic novel about a father-daughter duo

Lobo is a bounty hunter who became an integral character in the DC Universe throughout the 1990s. He is one of the most potent villains created by Keith Giffen and Roger Slifer. The bounty hunter also made his live-action debut on the television series Krypton in 2019.

DC brought a comic book titled Crush & Lobo, featuring the Lord of Death and his daughter. The father-daughter duo has had a strained relationship in the past, so now they finally have a chance where they can solve things between them.

The eight-series issue spanned from June 2021 to January 2022. Written by Mariko Tamaki and drawn by Amancay Nahuelpan, the mini-series sees how Crush genuinely wants to solve the problems with her father. However, The Main Man never missed a chance to get her into trouble.

Here are some notable things about Crush: If you are eager to learn about the bounty hunter's daughter, you have landed in the right place.

DC @DCComics



For bit.ly/3zJK7pQ Crush has some problems: she quit the Teen Titans in a blaze of glory, her girlfriend is too good to be true, and Lobo is in space jail.For #DCPride 2022, catch up on Crush & Lobo issues #1-3 — free to read right now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE! #DCPride Crush has some problems: she quit the Teen Titans in a blaze of glory, her girlfriend is too good to be true, and Lobo is in space jail. For #DCPride2022, catch up on Crush & Lobo issues #1-3 — free to read right now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE! #DCPride bit.ly/3zJK7pQ https://t.co/scXGQGTHr6

Lobo's daughter, Crush: Struggle to find birth parents, Illegal fights, and more

Crush was born as Xiomara to the bounty hunter in Czarnia. Despite being born to a Czarnian, Xiomara wasn't considered a full Czarnian because of her human mother's blood in her body. Also, what made her different from a Czarnian was her eyes that had pupils. Otherwise, the ones belonging to the Czarnian race have full red eyes.

Once wrapped in a mysterious chain known as Obelus, Xiomara crash-landed on Earth during the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert. This makes her origin story quite similar to that of the noble Superman, where was found by the Kents. However, Xiomara was found by a drug-addicted couple, Lisa and David Rojas. Although Obelus was there to protect Xiomara from danger, it allowed the couple to touch her. Hence, they took it as an indication that the enchanted chain wanted them to take care of the child until her biological parents came around. Even though the Rojas loved her as if she were her child, they couldn't give her a secure life because their past wasn't letting them go.

One day when Xiomara asked the Rojas about her birth parents, they told her that her birth parents were superheroes who, at the time, were busy saving the Universe. Hence, she grew up thinking the same thing until she saw the news about Lobo, where he was seen fighting Superman. After the incident, she couldn't resist going to see her birth father.

She later returned home only to find her adoptive parents dead and her chain missing, so she preferred running from the location because she knew she would only be held responsible for the crime that she hadn't done.

She pursued a career in Illegal fights and took on Crush's identity. She earned a living from the fights. Her fighting skills led her to get approached by Robin, who asked her to join Teen Titans. She agreed to join the superhero group in the hope of finding the murderer of her adoptive parents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far