Who is Marvel Comics' Eclipse? Origin explored amid rumored Ironheart appearance

The filming of Marvel x Disney+'s Ironheart series has begun, and Riri Williams is all set to bring her comic book charm to the small screen. Starring Dominique Thorne, the series will follow the character's story after shewas introduced to the audience in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, with the filming of Ironheart, new rumors about the series have started flying. One particular rumor has stated that Eclipse might appear in the series. While there is no clear confirmation in sight of course, it's still quite an interesting development.

With the show already bringing in The Hood, Eclipse is another niche character that many don't know of. So let's take a look at the origins of Eclipse.

Origins and powers of Eclipse explored amidst rumors of appearing in Ironheart

Eclipse in the Ironheart comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Created by Eve Ewing, Geoffo and Luciano Vecchio, Eclipse was first featured in Ironheart #7 in June, 2019. As a mainstay of Riri Williams' story, Eclipse is an extremely important character, and if the rumors are true, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to receive another magic wielder.

Eclipse in the comics was a part of the Ten Rings Criminal Organization. Yes, the very same Ten Rings that went to odds with Tony Stark several times. Like every evil villain, Eclipse devices a plan to do something crazy that would cause a lot of complications.

The plan this time around was to put out a spell that would turn the citizens of Chicago into some monstrosities. This would catch the attention of Riri Williams and the Wasp. The duo would then head towards the center of disruption where they would face off against zombie-like creatures and try their best to stay away from them.

Eclipse would arrive on the scene and challenge both Wasp and Ironheart to a fight. Using her tendrils, she would get the Wasp under her control and make her battle against Riri Williams.

During the battle, Riri would notice the Ten Rings Organization symbol on Eclipse's chest, and would leave out a full-blown repulsor charge on it. This would cause Eclipse to teleport and never be seen again.

As a magician and a weilder of the dark arts, the new rumors going around have suggested that Shea Couleé could be playing the role. However, many have theorized that she might be playing the role of the first drag queen superhero of Marvel, Shade.

If Eclipse is indeed a part of the Ironheart series, we can expect some connections with the Ten Rings Organization as well. Last we saw of them was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Including them here would make perfect sense considering they are important to Riri's story.

There is also the inclusion of The Hood in the show, which means we will see a magic wielder after all as well. The confirmation came after Anthony Ramos was spotted on set in an outfit of the character.

The series will be released in Fall 2023 and will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Edited by Madhur Dave