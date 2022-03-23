Who are the Midnight Sons? Comics origin explored as 'Moon Knight' star Oscar Isaac reveals dream lineup

Within the next few days, Moon Knight and Morbius are set to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, a potential team of Midnight Sons might be formed in the future. This has undoubtedly made comic fans hyped about the group's possible debut in a live-action project.

Furthermore, in a recent interview, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac expressed his interest in future MCU projects involving the infamous roster of heroes and anti-heroes from the comics. While speaking to David Taipe in an interview in Spanish, Isaac was asked about which two Avengers he would like to interact with as Moon Knight.

Isaac answered,

"The truth, for me, more than the Avengers, it's the Midnight Sons. Imagine, with Punisher, Ghost Rider, Daredevil, I think that would be a very interesting group."

Midnight Sons comic origin

In the comics, the group of enhanced individuals included many members. However, the group primarily had the likes of Morbius, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Riders - Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze, Werewolf by Night, amongst others.

The group was created by comic writer Howard Mackie and comic artist Andy Kubert in the early 1990s. They debuted in 1992's Ghost Rider (Vol. 3) #31 when Doctor Strange assembled the roster of super-powered individuals.

As per Stephen Strange's original plans, the group of individuals with a connection to 'occult' was assembled to combat against Marvel's take on the biblical figure Lilith. The initial group of nine members fought Lilith and her demonic spawns known as Lilins multiple times throughout the comics. In Midnight Sons Unlimited #4, the group fortified their name as the Order of the Midnight Sons.

Exploring Marvel Studios' potential plans with Midnight Sons feat. Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Blade, Black Knight, and more

In his interview, Oscar Isaac mentioned the likes of Punisher and Ghost Rider, which are not surprising. However, the star expressed his interest in bringing Daredevil into the group, who hasn't been present in the comic roster of the team. This may hint at Marvel Studios getting the man with no fear into the group of Midnight Sons.

Furthermore, the Moon Knight series is also expected to have a cameo from Werewolf by Night, a prolific member of the group in the comics. The upcoming Werewolf by Night Disney+ Halloween special is also expected to hint at the character joining the team.

Other members like Black Knight and Blade:

The post-credit scene of the Eternals included a vocal cameo from Mahershala Ali's Blade, who interacted with Kit Harington's Dane Whitman (likely to be Black Knight in the future). Eternals also established that Whitman works at the Natural History Museum, only a few miles away from the British Museum, where Stephen Grant is seemingly employed.

This could hint that both Museum workers have possibly interacted with each other in the past. Furthermore, with Blade and Dane Whitman both being in London, it is possible that the two would have a cameo role in Moon Knight.

Morbius

Similarly, Morbius is set to hit theaters on April 1. Depending on the establishment of multiversal travel employed in the movie, Morbius can hint at how Jared Leto's Living vampire can join the Midnight Sons in a potential live-action project.

Despite the hints of potential members of the Midnight Sons, a live-action project regarding the group is likely to be in Marvel's pipeline for the future. The project is expected to be an Avengers-level live-action take on the group, as hinted by Marvel's Thunderbolts and the rumored Young Avengers roster.

