Who is Moon Knight's Anton Mogart/Midnight Man? MCU fans pay their tributes to late Gaspard Ulliel

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight finally brought late French star Gaspard Ulliel’s character Anton Mogart, aka the Midnight Man, to the show with Episode 3. The star appeared around midway as the contact of Layla El-Faouly.

In the episode, Mogart owned Senfu’s sarcophagus, which in turn had clues to the location of the tomb of Ammit. The latest episode also revealed that Mogart and Layla had previously met at the iconic Marvel location of Madripoor.

The end of the episode also had a special tribute from Marvel regarding the late French actor, who had passed away on January 19, following his skiing accident in the Alps, from which he received a brain trauma. Similar to what Marvel Studios did after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, after the end of the episode, a title card dedicating the episode to Gaspard Ulliel was showcased.

Gaspard Ulliel’s Anton Mogart/ Midnight Man: Origin and other characteristics explained

Created by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz, Anton Mogart, aka the Midnight Man, was introduced to fans in 1981’s Moon Knight #3. Mogart’s origin is not clearly known in the comics, but the character is described as a master thief of jewelry and rare art pieces by artists like Monet.

However, it seems that the MCU version dealt with antiquities and precious relics. It appears that the only thing from the comics that was brought to life by Mogart’s brief appearance in the episode was his motivation behind acquiring such pieces.

In the comics, the character did not steal the rare items for their monetary value but for the sake of possessing them. A similar trait that has been hinted at in the latest episode. The other thing that trickled down from the comics was his interest in combat techniques, like hand-to-hand combat or the horse-back style of fencing.

Midnight Man: “What’s in a name?”

The late Gaspard Ulliel played Anton Mogart, best known to comic fans as the Midnight Man. Mogart stole art pieces from across the world at exactly midnight in the comics, which explains his moniker. Like the live-action version, Anton Mogart in the comics indulged in luxury.

Hatred towards Moon Knight

In the comics, Anton Mogart had a bout with Moon Knight following which he fell into a river. The river carried the character to a sewage facility, where toxic waste mangled up his face, following which the art thief developed a hatred for Moon Knight.

Fans react to Moon Knight’s tribute to late star Gaspard Ulliel

It is quite disheartening that the late 37-year-old actor could not continue in his MCU role following his debut. While it is unknown if the character of Anton Mogart, portrayed by Gaspard Ulliel, will show up in future episodes, fans of the show expressed their condolences for the actor following his introduction in Episode 3.

After his significant role in Episode 3, many fans felt that Marvel Studios had a bigger plan for the actor, which will now remain in limbo unless the studio decides to recast the character. Whether Ulliel’s portrayal of Anton Mogart will progress the character’s arc further in the story remains to be seen in future episodes.

