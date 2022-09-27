Who is Sabra? Exploring origins amidst the controversial superhero's inclusion in Captain America 4

The internet was taken by storm after it was announced that Sabra will be a part of Captain America: New World Order. Given the recent Israel and Palestine conflict, the origin of the Israeli-born superhero is extremely controversial. It has led many to denounce the upcoming film as the character's inclusion feels in poor taste.

Sabra has had quite troubling instances in the comic book as well. Being an Israeli, her introduction has just caused more controversy. However, Marvel Studios has promised that the character will be updated for modern times and not be problematic. With all this, let's look at her origins and see exactly who she is.

Exploring Sabra's origins amidst Captain America 4 controversy

Created by Bill Mantio and Sal Buscema, Sabra, whose real name is Ruth Bat-Seraph, is primarily a Hulk character who was introduced first in Incredible Hulk #250 and had her first full appearance in Incredible Hulk #256 in November 1980.

According to Fandom, Sabra was born in Jerusalem, Israel. Raised on the kibbutz run by the Israeli government, Sabra's mutant powers first began to manifest over here. She was the first superpowered agent in the Israeli Secret Service and served as a Police-Woman in Israel's Police Force.

PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 @OnlinePalEng Palestinian artists have denounced Marvel Studios’ decision to feature an Israeli superhero called “Sabra” in its upcoming film, saying it is evidence of “racism” and “white-washing colonialism”. Palestinian artists have denounced Marvel Studios’ decision to feature an Israeli superhero called “Sabra” in its upcoming film, saying it is evidence of “racism” and “white-washing colonialism”. https://t.co/k6ZUaIeiXu

She first donned the mantle of Sabra when she battled the Incredible Hulk himself. Mistaking him for an Arab Terrorist, she was devastated by Hulk's speech on the Israel and Palestine conflict.

Seraph also took part in the Contest of Champions and joined the team of Iron Man and the Arabian Knight against Death and the Grandmaster. However, the rivalry between their countries made it difficult for them to form a good alliance.

àbd 🇦🇲 @tiredpali DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Shira Haas has been cast as Israeli superheroine Sabra in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA NEW WORLD ORDER’. #D23Expo Shira Haas has been cast as Israeli superheroine Sabra in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA NEW WORLD ORDER’. #D23Expo https://t.co/zmoV2VG485 Not MCU announcing an occupation superhero “Sabra” in the same month of the 20th anniversary of the “Sabra and Shatila massacre”. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Not MCU announcing an occupation superhero “Sabra” in the same month of the 20th anniversary of the “Sabra and Shatila massacre”. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

She was also a huge supporter of the mutant cause. When an anti-mutant campaign named Operation: Zero Tolerance took place, she joined Charles Xavier's Mutant Underground. She then fought alongside the X-Men and became a huge follower of Professor X's ideologies. She also retained her powers after M-Day.

During the Civil War, in which Iron Man and Captain America branched out into two factions as the identities of the vigilantes came under heat, Seraph joined Tony Stark's pro-registration side. Joining the O*N*E police force, which was against unruly mutants, she joined Bishop's team.

She has all the powers that a superhuman would possess. With strength, speed, stamina, and an excellent regenerative factor, she is one of the strongest mutants out there. She can also transfer her life power to someone else and regenerate them. Seraph is also great in hand-to-hand combat and can take on foes easily.

With Shira Hass portraying the controversial superhero in today's political climate, we can expect Marvel to bring a few changes to her. You can check out her debut when Captain America: New World Order releases on May 3, 2024.

