Who is the Sentry in Marvel? All about the immortal

The Sentry is an enigmatic Marvel character who is both a superhero and a supervillain. Starting from a very humble background, the character accidentally became the star of the Marvel Universe. Yet, his struggles keep fans glued to his stories.

This interesting yet bizarre character started off as a common teenager named Robert Reynolds whose misadventure changed his life forever. The character's journey started in high school when the meth-addicted teenager consumed Professor Cornelius' secret formula and gained unimaginable superpowers.

His powers also gave him the negative side to his character – an archenemy named the Void. The only way to control the atrocities of the Void is to put the immortal hero into oblivion.

The origin and life of the Sentry

The Void is the other side of the paradoxical superhero (Image via Marvel Comics)

He is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe who also houses his alter ego, an equally powerful villain, within him.

In 1947, the Project: Sentry was launched, but soon it disintegrated into multiple sub-projects with almost zero government control. Professor Cornelius Worth, a project-in-charge, completed the formula 10 years later in New York.

Reynolds soon came into the professor’s lab to satisfy his addiction and drank the experimental super-soldier serum instead. The serum gave him immense power, speed, flight, and vision. Though the professor’s team captured him to try out some tests, Robert fled assuming the name "The Sentry."

The superhero befriended the Hulk and Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, and became Spider-Man’s mentor. He became a beloved superhero and got himself a sidekick, the Scout. He married Lindy Lee and planned to lead a great life.

In the process, he found the mysterious villain, the Void, disrupting life around him and realized that he needed to fight the villain. Unfortunately, the Void uses the Sentry’s fears and thoughts against him.

To defeat this villain, eliminating the Sentry from memory was the only answer. The hero took help from Reed Richards and Doctor Strange to wipe out the superhero from the memories of the human populace. This had to be done every time the Sentry’s memory – and his counter ego the Void – threatened to come back.

Meanwhile, he continued to face a series of ill-fated events throughout history. He believed that he killed his wife and was later informed that she was alive. The Hulk went on a rampage and his sidekick almost died due to the Void’s influence over his existence. To add to the confusion, it was exposed that while Robert was the Void, the Sentry was the other being.

Though every time his memory resurfaced, Void returned to cause mayhem, the Sentry has learned to collaborate with the Avengers, X-Men, S.H.I.E.L.D, and the Inhumans for the larger good. With so many things to fight, including mind manipulation, it takes immense mental strength for the immortal crusader to hold on to the role of a benefactor.

The enigmatic superhero-villain and his powers

The super-soldier serum has granted immortality to both the Sentry and the Void. It has also given him a chemically boosted body with superhuman capacities.

These include superhuman strength, stamina, reflexes, agility, speed, and senses. Moreover, he has enhanced hearing, smell, sight, vision, and endurance.

His invulnerability includes self-sustenance, disease, and nuclear immunity. The superhero is also capable of manipulating molecules to change or build materials. Besides unique competencies like photokinesis, biokinesis, energy absorption, telepathy, and power sharing, the champion warrior also has genius-level intelligence.

The superhero in MCU

The Sentry is a very admired superhero in Marvel Comics, since a complicated character like this can bring a lot of excitement into the MCU. Although he has not yet been introduced to Marvel movies and shows, the Void has been introduced as a space at the end of time.

There are rumors that the upcoming movie, Thunderbolts, may have the character as the archvillain. Thunderbolts is supposed to have an anti-hero team that includes Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, and Yelena Belova, to name a few.

The team, going on various government-sponsored missions, may face the supervillain, the Sentry. Whether the movie will use The New Avengers storyline from the comics to give enough footage to Yelena Belova’s revenge or let the Thunderbolts’ team match their power with that of the character remains to be seen when the movie hits screens in July 2024.

