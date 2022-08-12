Who is Skaar? Disney Plus' latest She-Hulk footage teases Hulk's Son from Sakaar

The upcoming Disney Plus show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is set to be a promising chapter for the MCU. The ten-episode sitcom series features a wide range of superheroes, including the She-Hulk, her cousin Green Goliath, the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and the Man Without Fear Daredevil, as well as Abomination, the first villain of The Incredible Hulk.

Marvel Studios recently dropped a promotional clip for the series which teases yet another important, yet never seen before, character from the comics. The teaser showcases Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner driving on an empty road. The two are discussing Captain America’s relationship history when a spaceship intercepts them as the car crashes off-road.

The ship in the trailer looks similar to the Sakaar’s Grand Master’s ship, the Commodore, from Thor: Ragnarok. This means that someone from Hulk’s past is here to kill him. While some speculate that the Grand Master himself is here to retrieve his prized possession, the Hulk, we believe Skaar, Hulk's son, is here to claim his much deserved child support.

She-Hulk might mark the debut of Skaar, who could go on to become a member of Thunderbolts

A reddit thread has recently gone viral on the internet, discussing characters who appear in the She-Hulk series. The thread teases A-List actors such as Jim Carrey, as well as characters such as Matt Murdock, Matador, and Man Bull. However, one such character that was mentioned in the thread was Skaar, who was also teased in the recent promo.

In the comic series Planet Hulk, after growing weary of the constant rampage by the Green Goliath, the Illuminati banishes him to the planet Sakaar. The planet is similar to the MCU version of Sakaar, a battle world where warriors fight each other for the entertainment of the overlords. The Hulk, along with other gladiators, overthrows their ruler, the Red King, and the Green Goliath is crowned King of Sakaar.

Hulk marries the former lieutenant of Red King Caiera, who is pregnant with Hulk’s child. However, Hulk’s spaceship by the time he arrives on the planet detonates, and the explosion destroys the planet and kills his pregnant wife. Green Goliath then returns to Earth to avenge his wife’s death and kicks off the events of World War Hulk.

It was later revealed that Hulk's unborn son survived the blast. Skaar ages rapidly and becomes the new hero of the planet Sakaar. When he visits Earth to kill the Hulk, he finds out that the War Hulk is different from Bruce Banner. Skaar stays on earth and considers it his home.

The She-Hulk series could shed some light on Hulk’s solo adventure on Sakaar before his appearance in Ragnarok. Perhaps the Green Goliath found himself a wife while being the champion of Sakaar, and after turning back into Bruce Banner, he forgot about it. Hulk’s wife and son might be seeking child support from him, and it is up to the amazing lawyer Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, to fight the case and bring justice to her green friend.

It would be amazing to see Skaar and Hulk interact with each other in the series. It has also been postulated that Skaar will be a permanent citizen of Earth after becoming a part of the Thunderbolts. In the comics, Red-Hulk, aka Thunderbolt Ross, is the raging monster of the organization. However, with the unfortunate demise of actor William Hurt, Marvel could make changes to the roster.

She-Hulk, a ten-episode legal drama sitcom, will stream on Disney Plus on August 18, 2022. The series boasts a remarkable cast, with Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

