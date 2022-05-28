Why She-Hulk's bad CGI will most definitely get fixed? Explaining the character design and look in first trailer

A new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was recently released. Fans waited for months to see the first look, and while many loved the storyline and the elements in the trailer, there were mixed reactions on Twitter about the hero's appearance. After seeing the first look, many people complained about the CGI used in the show.

While the criticisms do bear the weight of the problem, we believe that it will most definitely be fixed before the show releases.

What was the problem with She-Hulk's appearance?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image via Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk is one of the most notable characters in Marvel Comics. Cousin to Bruce Banner, she has a considerate fan following, which stood waiting on the show for months. Many fans were highly intrigued as the trailer was remarkable in terms of its details. But according to a number of them, the CGI could not have been worse.

She-Hulk Updates @shehuIkupdates Marvel has made some visual improvements with She-Hulk’s cgi on Disney plus. Thoughts? Marvel has made some visual improvements with She-Hulk’s cgi on Disney plus. Thoughts? 🚨 Marvel has made some visual improvements with She-Hulk’s cgi on Disney plus. Thoughts? https://t.co/T3p8ilM43n

Numerous people took their disappointment on the subject to Twitter. Some even compared the visuals to Scorpion King from The Mummy Returns to mock it. While an improved trailer was exclusively released on Disney+ to satisfy the woeful, many were still mad, explaining:

"Disney just increased the sharpness, the background says it all."

gryphoneer @OneRadChee unsurprisingly, a VFX artist confirms she-hulk's proportions are off due to executive meddling unsurprisingly, a VFX artist confirms she-hulk's proportions are off due to executive meddling https://t.co/zufZ3XZscL

After these tweets, a source leaked information which became even more problematic for the show. One of the artists who worked at the company that did the VFX of She-Hulk revealed the real issue behind the quality of the visuals. He said that Marvel kept demanding to "make her smaller and smaller", which meddled with the original integrity.

Many fans were outraged over the revelation, demanding to make her comic accurate, while others believed that her size in the show was more than acceptable. Some fans defended Marvel, saying there's nothing wrong with her size and that she was also smaller than the Hulk in the comics because she had the ability to control her rage.

EveriK @DaRealEverik @OneRadChee She didn't have to be the same size as hulk, but something like this would've been much more appreciated @OneRadChee She didn't have to be the same size as hulk, but something like this would've been much more appreciated https://t.co/UXvFl9uYqx

However, most believed that her proportions were way off with a dainty wrist and tiny shoulders. They stated some well-thought arguments, such as the character seeming like a normal bodybuilder rather than a hero with superpowers. The controversy of keeping her appearance above her integrity has become a huge disappointment for a considerable number of people.

B.Ø.Y @YaBOYmusic #chefskiss New Marvel would come thru with the CGI update for #SheHulk New Marvel would come thru with the CGI update for #SheHulk… #chefskiss https://t.co/m9SzyUHGVx

However, as the debate rises involving new facts about the subject, the topic has definitely gained the attention of both enterprises, Disney and Marvel, concerned. Many sources have also revealed that the VFX company is working to fix the visual quality. While there isn't any news about the size issue that many fans seem to have, only time will tell which way Marvel will go. If they agree to the demands, the show's premiere will most definitely be delayed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has achieved a lot of criticism since the release of its trailer. With the success of shows like Moon Knight, Loki, and Wandavision on Disney+, Marvel was on a streak of success. Although the show still has excellent chances to acquire the same amount of sensation, it has a lot of work to do.

