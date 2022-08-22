Who is Skaar's mother? Comic origin of the mother of Hulk's son after possible She-Hulk Sakaaran ship easter egg

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has set up one of Hulk's most iconic modern tales to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the show seeing a ship from Sakaar come about and attack Bruce Banner, it's certain that Planet Hulk will be adapted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with that, we are about to get some more of the Hulk legacy characters.

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seemingly setting up Planet Hulk, we might even see the big green's son Skaar in live-action. Not only that, but probably his mother, who happened to be Hulk's wife on Sakaar. So, with this setup, let's look at who exactly Skaar's mother is and how she may play into Hulk's story.

Exploring who is Skaar's mother after the Sakaar easter egg in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Now with the setup in the show, we are probably bound to get a Planet Hulk adaptation seeing how Banner is a bit confused by what the Sakaar ship was doing on Earth. While things play out differently in the comic books, we can expect this story to be adapted.

In the comic books, when Hulk loses control and destroys most of Las Vegas, the Illuminati shoots him off into space which causes the monster to land on Sakaar. Over there, he is pushed into slavery and is forced to fight Gladiator battles. But something magical happens for Hulk - he finds love in a woman named Caiera.

🇺🇸#ForeverMarvel🇵🇷 @MCExcelsiorius



Caeira the Oldstrong does not become romantically involved with the Incredible Hulk, but she has set her sights on another green-skinned warrior: Drax the Destroyer. After all, Drax does like chicks with meat of their bones!



With Caiera being born to the shadow people of Sakaar, she was one of the few born with the Old Power. Having a very tough childhood that involved being pushed into slavery and fighting the Spikes - sentient spores that crave destruction - she became the Red King's bodyguard on Sakaar. She would meet Hulk when tasked with looking after his training.

When Hulk would break free and go after the Red King, Caiera would fight him but soon betray the Red King when she'd realize that he was responsible for the Spikes. Hulk and Caiera would fall in love and take over Sakaar, becoming its new king and queen. Caiera would reveal that she is pregnant with his son.

Max Marvel @MaximilanMarvel

#SheHulk For those wondering how #Hulk could have a son from #Sakaar old enough to pilot a starship, in the comics #Skaar develops physically at a rapid pace. His mother Caiera was a Shadow Person, a race able to walk minutes after birth & mature rapidly until adulthood. For those wondering how #Hulk could have a son from #Sakaar old enough to pilot a starship, in the comics #Skaar develops physically at a rapid pace. His mother Caiera was a Shadow Person, a race able to walk minutes after birth & mature rapidly until adulthood.#SheHulk https://t.co/pSELQ3VkEG

However, not all would be well as the warp core in Hulk's ship would explode and kill millions of innocent people, including Caiera and his unborn child. Calling the Illuminati responsible for this, Hulk would be set on a war path back to Earth, which would be the beginning of World War Hulk.

Recently, there have been rumblings that Marvel is setting up a World War Hulk storyline, and it looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have done precisely that. With She-Hulk now being a part of the MCU, it would be a great time to introduce more Hulk-centric characters.

You can check out more about the setup when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.

