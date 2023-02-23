Who will be the next Batman in 2023? 10 perfect actors for the role

DC's iconic and suave superhero Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, has had fans swooning for generations. On-screen, it is not always easy to play the sophisticated and reserved character of Bruce Wayne. An actor will need to not only bring out an eclectic mix of genius, strong morals, charming playboy, and serious fighter but also strike a delicate balance between these qualities.

Renowned actors who have tried to reprise the Dark Knight's role include Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck. The last actor Batman fans have seen on screen was Robert Pattinson. After Affleck moved out of the role, the question that arose was – who will be the next Batman to do justice to the role?

Although Robert Pattinson has been confirmed for the role in The Batman Part II, the new DCU under James Gunn is in need of a fresh face to play the caped hero parallelly. The titular role played by Pattinson in the first movie grossed more than $175 million, making it a success. Hence, this article has put together a choice of actors to play the next caped crusader.

Richard Madden, Regé-Jean Page, and 8 other actors who could be a perfect fit for the role of the next Batman

1) Jensen Ackles

With a voice that resembles Batman, Jensen tops the list of actors for the role (Image via YouTube)

Jensen has already lent voice to the popular superhero for both parts of the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween. He understands the role well and can get into the skin of the character. Moreover, his physique is a strong point to play the quiet leader, in addition to his acting experience in The Boys and Supernatural.

2) Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal will do justice to the Dark Knight (Image via The Boston Globe)

Jake Gyllenhaal is a talented actor who has done justice to a variety of roles. He can deliver performances from heart-rending mushy to spine-shilling creepy with equal aplomb. Moreover, the actor has comic book character experience with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thus, he may come as a surprise package for moviegoers, as did Pattinson.

3) Richard Madden

Madden has a history of playing imaginary characters – from fairy tales to dystopian to supernatural – with conviction. His role as Rob Stark in The Game of Thrones closely resembles the altruistic personality of Dark Knight. Meanwhile, his Ikaris in MCU’s Eternals is intimidating, which is yet another character trait of Batman. It will be interesting to see how this Scottish actor brings both compassion and fierceness into the balance needed for the caped hero.

4) Sam Witwer

With a carrying voice, Witwer can fit into the Batman role (Image via Syfy)

Since the deep, raspy voice is one of the main characteristics of the caped crusader, Sam Witwer can fit the bill. Besides being the voice behind the animated and gaming versions of Darth Maul from the Star Wars franchise, Sam is also a versatile actor. Playing both lead and negative roles, his acting prowess is worthy of recognition. As such, he could be a good consideration for the Dark Knight.

5) Ben Barnes

If dark looks and scary eyes are considered for the new Dark Knight actor, Ben Barnes could be a worthy choice. From The Chronicles of Narnia to The Punisher to Shadow and Bones, the actor has shown a dependable talent for taking up any role that comes his way. DCEU will do well to deliberate on this actor.

6) Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Matt Reeves reportedly considered Aaron for the titular role before finalizing Pattinson, which is why James Gunn may want to bring him in for the DC universe’s future Batman. Though he is also rumored to be on the audition list for the next Bond movie, he might just make an entry here. Moreover, his previous experience working with Marvel Studios and displaying substantial performances in The Wall and Bullet Train make him a good choice.

7) Nicholas Hoult

A dashing Hoult will make a suave Batman (Image via Esquire)

Nicholas Hoult has both the physique and the suave look to play the dark millionaire superhero. Moreover, he was one of the contenders for The Batman before Matt Reeves settled on Robert. As such, experience-wise, Nicholas has played the Beast in X-Men movies and snobbish characters such as Peter III in The Great.

8) Jamie Dornan

After his peer actors, it is Jamie's turn to be a superhero (Image via RTE)

What makes Dornan worthy of attention is his noteworthy performance in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. He can exhibit the aura of sophistication and edginess at the same time – a likely quality for Batman with a son. As such, his contemporaries such as Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Robert Pattinson have all landed superhero roles. It is high time he gets the chance to play a superhero as well.

9) Regé-Jean Page

Page can add right glamour to Batman (Image via Netflix)

If Bruce Wayne is to be represented with a colored origin, Page deserves to be on the list. The talented actor not only has the potential to depict the reserved power of the caped hero but also has the physique to carry it off. With the success of Bridgerton on Netflix, Page has been considered for various roles, including Black Panther and James Bond. Fans may just take a liking towards this new Dark Knight.

10) Lucas Hedges

Lucas is young but very talented (Image via Cosmopolitan)

When a character is required to be disassociated from the actor, the movie needs a highly efficient talent to do so. This is where an actor like Lucas Hedges comes in. The 27-year-old has been part of award-winning projects and even had an Oscar nomination for Manchester on the Sea. Though fairly young to play the caped crusader who is already a father to Damian Wayne, he will be a fresh talent to land such a prized superhero role.

