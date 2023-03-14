Who would win? Superman vs Apollo

Superman (Clark Kent/Kal-El) is one of the most iconic superheroes to ever exist on the pages of comic books. The character was created by Jerry Seigel and Joe Shuster and first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938. Since his inception, the Man of Steel has been adapted into different media ranging from television and live-action films to animation and video games.

Apollo (Andrew Pulaski), on the other hand, made his first appearance in the Stormwatch run of comics created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch but gained a more significant presence in The Authority comic series. Unlike the Man of Steel, however, he is an openly gay superhero and is yet to make his debut in any other media.

Both heroes, however, are extremely strong and have a wide array of powers ranging from flight to superspeed and near invulnerability. With this in mind, fans might be wondering who would win in a fight between Superman and Apollo. To understand this, we must first look into their respective abilities and superpowers.

Superman and Apollo: Powers and abilities explored

Superman

Superman (Image via DC)

When Superman first appeared in comic books, he could do anything a normal human could not, such as lifting an insanely heavy truck, leaping over tall buildings, and getting to various places within a matter of minutes. None of these abilities had any limitations.

But all that changed when artist and writer John Byrne took over the creative direction of the character's comic books and rebooted the franchise. He reduced the Kryptonian's power level and also added limitations to his powers and feats.

Superman is an alien from the planet Krypton, where the body structure and anatomy of its inhabitants are far more advanced compared to regular humans. They initially live a normal life on their planet, but after they arrive on earth and come in contact with the Yellow Sun, they develop superhuman abilities.

The Kazoo Hero @TheKazooHero CHRISTOPHER REEVE as Clark Kent/Superman in SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978).

Dir. Richard Donner. CHRISTOPHER REEVE as Clark Kent/Superman in SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978). Dir. Richard Donner. https://t.co/G8CBBicp31

He is also the only Kryptonian to have been exposed to solar energy ever since he landed on earth following Krytpon's destruction. As a result, he developed superhuman strength, speed, x-ray vision, heat vision, freeze breath, and flight.

Besides the yellow sun, Earth's weak gravity is another reason Superman has the extraordinary powers he possesses. As long as he is on Earth, the Man of Steel is virtually invincible.

However, if placed on a Krypton-like planet, a red-sun planet, or a planet that does not have any yellow sun, his powers begin to wane and his strength, speed, and stamina weaken significantly. Additionally, if anyone has Kryptonite in their possession, they can easily weaken and defeat the Kryptonian.

Superman gets all his energy from the yellow sun. Thus, he does not require food or water to survive, although he consumes them for enjoyment and to protect his identity as Clark Kent.

Apollo

Apollo (Image via DC)

Apollo, aka Andrew Pulaski, is essentially a Superman archetype, meaning he possesses the same strengths and feats as the Kryptonian hero. His powers include superhuman strength, speed, flight, and near invincibility. He can also resist extreme temperatures and situations like blizzards and heat waves.

Apollo can also emit solar-based energy from his eyes, mouth, and other parts of his body, unlike the Man of Steel, who can only emit his signature heat vision from his eyes. This ability, however, is very taxing on him and his energy levels.

Similar to the Man of Steel, Apollo receives his energy from the sun. His body functions very much like a battery, which takes energy from the sun and converts it into the energy he infuses into his various abilities. If he is deprived of the sun, Apollo's abilities suffer and he weakens, sometimes to the point where he disappears completely, as if he was erased from existence.

DC @DCOfficial



What’d you think of DC CYBERNETIC SUMMER #1? You know it's summer when Apollo and Midnighter hit the beachWhat’d you think of DC CYBERNETIC SUMMER #1? You know it's summer when Apollo and Midnighter hit the beach ☀️ 🌊 What’d you think of DC CYBERNETIC SUMMER #1? https://t.co/QeVsnnZBKe

Pulaski, if exhausted, can regain the ability to fly if he is near the sun or is exposed to it for 20 seconds. He regains full capacity only after he is exposed to it for two hours.

Apollo, like the Man of Steel, can also survive in anaerobic environments thanks to his abilities being related to the sun and its functioning. He does not need a suit to provide oxygen when traveling in space and also does not require food and drink for his sustenance.

Who would win in a fight?

Who would win in a fight between Clark Kent and Andrew Pulaski (Images via DC)

Superman and Apollo are not very different when it comes to their abilities, thus the match could go either way, with either of them winning. However, both their abilities are dependent on solar energy.

Apollo, however, has an extra-sensory perceptive ability akin to psychics that allows him to predict his opponent's moves. This allows him to have an advantage over Superman and beat him in battle. Fans of the Man of Steel are certainly aware of how weak the character is to psychic and magic-related abilities.

yaro neco 🏳️‍🌈 @peterparker5700 #TheAuthority #DCU #Apollo #HenryCavill twitter.com/jamesgunn/stat… James Gunn @JamesGunn @capednerdbro Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry - just Frankenstein is not one of them. @capednerdbro Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry - just Frankenstein is not one of them. Since The Authority is on its way and Apollo is somehow similar to Superman in another universe I could see this role working for Henry #dc Since The Authority is on its way and Apollo is somehow similar to Superman in another universe I could see this role working for Henry #dc #TheAuthority #DCU #Apollo #HenryCavill twitter.com/jamesgunn/stat… https://t.co/YbDEZlGsuL

However, the Man of Steel has proven himself to be a great strategist time and time again. If backed into a corner by Pulaski, the Man of Steel could call upon his friends in the Justice League to help him defeat the former.

Thus, there is no definitive winner between Superman and Apollo. It all depends on who uses their powers wisely or has an upper hand at the right moment.

Poll : Who do you think would win in a fight? Superman Apollo 0 votes