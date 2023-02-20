10 powerful superheroes who make Superman look like a joke

Superman has ruled the hearts of fans for generations as one of the most powerful beings in the universe. The alien from planet Krypton, who made Earth his home, has been the epitome of strength. However, his powers seem to have worn out over the years.

Seasoned comic readers already know that there are many superheroes who can defeat the Kryptonian. While some of them are popular comic superheroes, others are lesser-known characters. Many of them are endowed with multiple levels of power, talent, skill, and strength.

This article surveys some universal heroes who are more powerful than the flying golden boy from Krypton. A few of these characters are from the DC universe, while others belong to the Marvel universe.

Shazam, The Flash, and more superheroes who are much stronger than Superman

Many canon storylines have depicted the powerful survivor from Krypton getting defeated in battles. Furthermore, it is cited that the superhero does not push himself to the extent of his powers, which is the reason for his defeat.

As such, Clark Kent was brought up by the Kent couple to be kind and humble, which is often reflected in his approach to battles with other superheroes. However, some of the superheroes possess the capability of defeating and destroying Kal-El.

Here is an unranked list of the heroes who can defeat Superman.

1) Gladiator

Gladiator is too powerful for Kal-El (Image via Marvel)

Gladiator is a different version of Superman, only better. This strong character in blue is one of the strongest champions of aliens. Not only can he take hits from the Hulk, but is also strong enough to move planets. He can even destroy planets if he holds on to his confidence.

2) Martian Manhunter

Immensely powerful, Martian Manhunter can destroy Clark (Image via DC Comics)

J’onn J’onzz is one of the most powerful characters in the DC universe. His physical strength is equal to that of the caped golden boy. However, the Martian Manhunter has additional power arsenals.

He is a shapeshifter with advanced telepathic abilities. Though J’onn and Superman are on the same side, if they ever come face to face, the Martian can avoid and counter all the punches while attacking with his sophisticated skills.

3) Shazam

Shazam has superhuman strength with some added magic (Image via DC Comics and Quora)

Shazam, originally known as Captain Marvel, has all the physical strength that Kal-El possesses, topped with some magic that makes him more powerful. Debuting a year after the flying superhero, Shazam is Billy Batson, who is blessed with some godly powers by a wizard. This magic is the ruination of Superman, who becomes weak in its presence.

4) Thor

Powers from Gods make Thor super powerful (Image via Marvel.com)

Demigod Thor has divine powers on his side, making him more powerful than the Man of Steel. In JLA/Avengers #2 (2003), a fierce battle between the two indicated a win for Thor. That was until Odin allowed Superman to lift and wield Mjolnir successfully and defeat the demigod. It is common knowledge that Thor is a mightier warrior.

5) Molecule Man

An ability to control molecules and atoms makes Molecule Man formidable (Image via Marvel)

An accidental opening of the portal between the Earth and the dimension of Beyonders created Molecule Man. His chief strength is the capability to control molecules of any matter in the universe – up to the subatomic level.

This, in turn, gives him the power to change the shape of anything, even a person. This also helps him travel through different dimensions, something Superman is not capable of. If they ever come face-to-face, Molecule Man can trick the Kryptonian superhero into a crushing defeat.

6) Sentry

Sentry is a combination of strength and intellect (Image via Marvel)

Created from a failed super-soldier program, Sentry has tremendous power. He was able to defeat Thor, Captain Marvel, and She-Hulk put together. Moreover, he is a speedster and a telepath. Additionally, he can control molecules and pose the highest level of challenge to any superhero.

He can reduce the Man of Steel to a pulp if ever in a battle. Even Nick Fury accepted his superior powers.

7) Firestorm

Firestorm has the capacity to make Kryptonite from any matter (Image via DC Comics)

If Batman is to be believed, Firestorm has the power to defeat Superman. This relatively lesser-known DC superhero has physical capabilities comparable to the Krypton survivor.

He has immense strength and can fly. Furthermore, he can absorb radiation, create nuclear blasts using his bare hands, and traverse through matter. To top it all off, he can reorganize matter, which means he can turn anything into Kryptonite to weaken Superman.

8) The Flash

Flash uses speed to increase his power (Image via DC Comics)

Often dismissed as a speedster, this superhero is capable of using speed as his force. His most famous tactic is his infinite mass punch where he moves at the speed of light and hits his enemy with the power of a dwarf star. His other capabilities include invisibility and being able to phase through objects.

Not only can Flash outsmart his adversaries speedily, but he can also use speed to recover from his injuries superfast. This genius can time-travel too, making him a difficult opponent for the Man of Tomorrow.

9) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch can use powerful spells to defeat Superman (Image via Marvel.com)

As such, the physical strength of Scarlet Witch is no match for the mighty Superman. However, not all battles are won by physical strength. Scarlet Witch is one of the strongest sorcerers in the universe, which is Kal-El’s undoing.

Magic is one of his greatest weaknesses and Scarlet Witch can use it relentlessly against him. She has the power to alter realities and can cast a massive spell that the caped hero cannot handle.

10) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange's magic can vanquish Clark kent (Image via Marvel.com)

Doctor Strange is not only a tactical warrior but also a great wizard. His mastery of mysticism makes him a formidable adversary for Superman. This is so because magic is one of the chief weaknesses of the Man of Tomorrow and Doctor Strange is great at it.

Furthermore, he possesses the Time Stone, which he can effectively use to gauge the Kryptonian’s moments of weakness. As such, the sorcerer supreme can defeat the flying superhero with efficient strategies.

Fans of Superman believe him to be immensely powerful. They think he sometimes loses due to his holding back and moderate attitude. All-in-all, a battle between Superman and other powerful characters can be a treat for comic lovers.

