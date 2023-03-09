7 other DC characters Henry Cavill could play besides Superman

Henry Cavill may no longer be Superman, but that doesn’t mean he cannot play other superheroes. Fans thought that he would be knocking on MCU doors, but he couldn't even get a return in a future DC event film.

The Flash will be changing things up in a way that introduces a new young Superman. However, since a rebooted universe is in play, Henry Cavill can surely become the face of a new character.

James Gunn @JamesGunn @capednerdbro Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry - just Frankenstein is not one of them. @capednerdbro Its on various news sites & I was asked about it. You might consider that this bile you think comes off in my post has more to do with your framing than what I’m actually saying. I’ve said in the past we’ve discussed other roles with Henry - just Frankenstein is not one of them.

James Gunn recently teased that he has spoken to Henry Cavill about playing other DC roles. While Gunn confirmed that Cavill isn’t playing Frankenstein, there may be a future where the latter returns to the DC space holding a new franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinions.

From Orion to Lucifer, seven DC roles Henry Cavill could portray other than Superman

1) Orion

Darkseid’s son Orion (Image via DC)

The old DC regime couldn’t get a New Gods movie made, so James Gunn would have an opportunity to do justice to the IP when he decides to introduce Darkseid. One of the prime characters in the new Gods franchise is the insanely powerful biological son of Darkseid, who regularly battles his father. He was raised on the planet New Genesis by Highfather.

So, Henry Cavill could play this complex character who has a lot of resentment and anger towards Darkseid. Fans wanted to see Cavill’s Superman take on the big bad DC villain. While they'd still get to see that, instead of Superman, Cavill would play Orion instead.

2) Bizarro

Bizarro Superman (Image via Injustice 2)

One of Zack Snyder’s future plans was to give us an evil Superman that falls for Darkseid’s Anti-life equation. While we aren’t getting that, we can still see Cavill play a dark and evil Superman through Bizarro. He is the perfect opposite duplicate of Superman who could prove to be even stronger, and while lacks brains, he makes up for it with his brawns!

He could be the antagonist going up against James Gunn’s younger Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy or in one of its future sequels. However, choosing him might anger a few fans. If he has to play a Superman villain, it could also be some other big name such as Braniac too.

3) Hal Jordan

Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern (Image via DC)

Since it’s Henry Cavill in consideration, one has to imagine that after so much drama, he’d only return for a high-profile role. Given his physique, he could come back if Hal Jordan is in play.

A Lanterns series is currently in development for HBO Max, so Cavill can surely be cast as Hal Jordan, who has been around for a while and will be mentoring a newly recruited John Stewart.

4) The Authority’s Apollo

Apollo in The Authority (Image via DC)

The Authority is one of the darker projects that will feature in James Gunn’s DC Universe. It is highly likely that they will be the ones that Gunn’s Justice League will battle in its Phase-Ending Crossover event. This squad should have some powerful characters to take on the Justice League, and one of them is Apollo.

He is one of the leading members of the team and is a hero with solar powers. One could say that he is a Superman counterpart in many ways as his abilities are powered by the sun’s energy and include super strength, flight, durability, and laser eye beams. So, watching Apollo take on Superman would be a treat!

5) The Authority’s Jack Hawksmoor

Henry Cavill in The Authority (Image via DC)

Apollo is a character that is very similar to Superman. So, many fans would argue that Cavill should take on a different character instead, and that could be one other than Jack Hawksmoor. He is the leader of The Authority and is called The God of Cities.

His title comes because of his unique physiology and ability to form a symbiotic relationship with cities. So, he’d be a high-profile character that Cavill should take on because playing him would be creatively different from playing Superman.

6) Lucifer

Henry Cavill as Lucifer (Image via Sportskeeda)

So far, we’ve enjoyed Tom Ellis’ performance as Lucifer Morningstar, while Gwendoline Christie and Peter Stormare also played the character well. However, if and when James Gunn decides to bring the devil into DCU, Henry Cavill could be the one to play the part.

He looks stunning in a suit and he totally has the charisma and the acting chops to pull off a charming (and sometimes rageful) Devil!

7) Jor-El

Russell Crowe as Jor-El in Man of Steel (Image via DC)

Since Gunn doesn’t think that the 39-year-old Henry Cavill is young enough to play Superman, he could cast Cavill to play Kal-El’s father, Jor-El. That way, Superman: Legacy will have a new meaning as Cavill will literally pass on the legacy of Superman to a new actor. Once again, people may not be happy seeing Cavill as Jor-El instead of the Man of Steel.

While these are just seven potential characters that Henry Cavill can play, there are a few films and TV series that fans can catch him in throughout the year.

Poll : 0 votes