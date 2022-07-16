Who is X-Men's Thunderbird? John Proudstar's origin and powers explored

The Uncanny X-Men are no strangers to the death of their fellow mutants and their revival. The telepathic mutant Jean Grey has died and been resurrected more than ten times.

Many famous heroes like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Professor X have been killed on the battleground only to come back to life a few issues later. Others like Cyclops and Professor X had their fair share of afterlife experiences.

A new name has been added to Marvel’s long list of resurrected heroes. While the other mutants died, came to life, and died again, this superhero stayed in a state of rest for more than five decades. Thunderbird, a mutant from the 1970s, has been finally brought back to life as X-Men: Thunderbird #1 welcomes the hero out of time.

Thunderbird was first from X-Men to lose life in battle

John Proudstar, created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, was a mutant born and raised in an Apache reserve in Camp Verde, Arizona. He first appeared in the Giant-Size X-Men #1 in April 1975.

Proudstar has showcased feats of strength since childhood. Despite being underage, he was a part of the US Marine and earned laurels in combat.

John had superhuman strength and endurance. His dense muscle structure made him invulnerable to attacks.

At 20, John took down a charging bison to save a kid in a display of superhuman strength. The feat impressed not only his tribe but also the leader of the mutants group, Professor Charles Xavier, who invited Proudstar to join the X-Men.

John was part of the new team Xavier founded after the classic team members were held hostage on the island of Krakoa. John and his teammates completed the mission, after which Professor X entitled him with the codename Thunderbird.

The Claremont Run @ClaremontRun As noted by scholar Jeremy M. Carnes, the debate over the ethics of killing off Thunderbird in UXM #95 began quite early, and may reflect a failure of imagination on the part of the character’s creators to acknowledge a modern Indigenous existence. #xmen 1/7 As noted by scholar Jeremy M. Carnes, the debate over the ethics of killing off Thunderbird in UXM #95 began quite early, and may reflect a failure of imagination on the part of the character’s creators to acknowledge a modern Indigenous existence. #xmen 1/7 https://t.co/bpRN45sdHo

In the battle at the Cheyenne Mountains, Thunderbird and the team defeated Count Nefaria. While the evil count was on the run from the X-Men in a jet, John followed suit.

As his name suggests, John Proudstar was arrogant and always found himself in arguments with other team members.

Despite direct orders from the team leader Cyclops and telepathic warnings from Professor X, Thunderbird chased after Count Nefaria. He was last seen clinging to Nefaria’s getaway jet, which exploded midair. Thunderbird died in the explosion, while Count Nefaria escaped using a teleportation device.

The superheroes, as well as readers, were taken aback by the death of Thunderbird. While constant resurrection is a common sight in today’s comics, the character’s death was rare back then.

Thunderbird became the first X-Men to die in battle. While his sacrifice didn’t serve the purpose, he was respected in the superhuman community.

While Proudstar returned a couple of times as he was temporarily resurrected in X-Necrosha and Chaos War, he stayed dead most of the time. That is until the events of Krakoa when a group named the Five resurrected the hero.

Still upset by his death and sour at his old teammates (Cyclops and Professor X), Thunderbird #1 sees John Proudstar grasping with reality as the man, out of time, struggles to find his purpose.

With a new purpose and suit, Thunderbird is ready to make his mark as the lost member of X-Men and is prepared to make new fans with his relaunch in the modern-age comic scenes.

