8 Marvel characters that may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

Given MCU's popularity, it's no surprise that countless characters have made their way to Fortnite. To everyone's delight, two more were added to the game a short while back.

Gambit and Rouge, members of the X-Men, made their in-game debut on February 25, 2022. With the MCU ramping up production of shows and movies, one has to ponder which characters will be added next.

These characters may be added in-game sometime during Fortnite Chapter 3

8) Mobius M. Mobius

Winnie the Pup @channel_pup For fans of Mobius in the Loki TV series, were you aware that there's a whole tie-in comic dedicated to him escaping the TVA? It's called Mobius Unleashed. You should look it up. For fans of Mobius in the Loki TV series, were you aware that there's a whole tie-in comic dedicated to him escaping the TVA? It's called Mobius Unleashed. You should look it up. https://t.co/4TxToIv7Vb

Mobius, played by Owen Wilson in Loki, would make an excellent addition to Fortnite. Much like the Imagined Order, his time spent in TVA (Time Variance Authority) would make him a powerful ally to have in battle.

7) Wasp

Binge Watch This @BingeWatchThis_ None other than MODOK will have a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to @MCU_Direct None other than MODOK will have a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to @MCU_Direct! https://t.co/WmbYK36c68

Following the events of the What If series, the fate of the Wasp remains unknown. However, considering that another movie is in the works, it's safe to assume that the character is very much alive.

She will likely be added to the game sometime in 2023 prior to the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

6) The Falcon & Winter Soldier

Phase 4 Gifs @phase4gifs The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released 11 months ago! The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released 11 months ago! https://t.co/yc6J5LN5qT

Even if Season two of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series does not come to fruition, there's still hope for this dynamic duo. Given their popularity among MCU fans, Sam and Bucky are likely to be added as skins sooner or later.

5) Cyclops

⊗ @ScottSummersXMN MCU Cyclops Concept

By Raphael Leite MCU Cyclops ConceptBy Raphael Leite https://t.co/SGaECsiafd

With a string of X-Men characters being added to the game as skins, Cyclops will surely join the ranks soon. It's unclear why it's taking the developers this much time, especially since Jean Grey is already in-game. Hopefully, as Marvel's stage four progresses, leakers will have more information to share.

4) Starfox

Soon after Harry Styles' cameo in Eternals as Starfox, the character rose in popularity due to his connection to Thanos. With the character being set to feature in numerous upcoming Marvel movies, it's not a matter of if, but rather when the developers will add the skin to Fortnite.

3) Superior Iron Man

HeroPuppets @HeroPuppets #MarvelStudios What do you think of Superior Iron Man? Will we see Tom Cruise perform in the MCU? 🤔 #IronMan What do you think of Superior Iron Man? Will we see Tom Cruise perform in the MCU? 🤔 #IronMan #MarvelStudios https://t.co/t2ydwq3L5z

With rumors that Tom Cruise will be playing Superior Iron Man in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, not adding the skin in-game would be a major miss. Given the legacy of both the character and actor, Epic Games is bound to make a pretty penny from sales.

2) Miles Morales

Despite having a full-blown Spider Man crossover in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, fans are on the lookout for the Miles Morales skin. Based on official information, another Spider Man outfit is set to appear in the item shop before the current season ends.

This upcoming outfit may just be Miles Morales. Fingers crossed.

1) Reed Richards

Talyer @Talyer_Robinson I hope to the MCU gods themselves that the rumors about John Krasinski playing Mr.Fantastic are true I hope to the MCU gods themselves that the rumors about John Krasinski playing Mr.Fantastic are true https://t.co/pQBSMXXh7p

With the Multiverse coming to life, it's inevitable that the Fantastic Four, more specifically Reed Richards, will be showcased on-screen. Due to the legacy of the character, Epic Games is bound to add the skin to Fortnite once everything has been finalized.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

