The Foundation vs Thanos: Who would win between the two in Fortnite?

Fortnite is filled with powerful entities. Some have been around since the dawn of time, while others are newcomers to the cosmos. Nevertheless, their power cannot be denied. They can shape words and change the course of destiny with ease.

Two such prominent characters are the Foundation and Thanos. One will sacrifice themselves to save reality, while the other wants to destroy half of it. These conflicting ideologies make them arch-enemies in-game.

Although they are yet to lock horns in combat, who would win if they did? Would the 'Mad Titan' crush the Foundation with the Infinity Gauntlet, or would the Foundation's superior technology defeat him? Read on to find out.

The Foundation vs Thanos: Putting things into perspective

The Foundation is an ancient sentient being. Based on the information provided in the Batman Foundation comics, he's as old as the Universe himself. He has watched stars die and black holes being born.

It's safe to assume that he is older than the very concept of time itself. His goal has always been to preserve the Omniverse and ensure life finds a way - even if that means committing the ultimate sacrifice.

Thanos, on the other hand, is an Eternal-Deviant hybrid. Oddly enough, his goals align with that of The Foundation's. However, his methods to achieve them are questionable.

According to him, for life to thrive, it must be culled and controlled for its own good. For only by controlling how much of life can exist will it be able to evolve unhindered. With or without the Infinity Stones, the goal remains the same.

Their abilities in combat

The Foundation relies on advanced technology to fight his foes in Fortnite. With eons worth of research and experimenting put to use, his weapons have no equal. Armed with guns and his fists, he is a formidable opponent in battle.

His armor is integrated and encases his body from head to toe. Projectiles bounce off protective materials like rubber bullets. Additionally, it would seem that his armor also doubles as an exoskeleton suit.

Meanwhile, Thanos relies on this brute strength and combat prowess to fight foes. After culling countless worlds, he has become a master of hand-to-hand combat.

Even without the Infinity Stones, he can easily defeat opponents. With his trusty Double-Edged Sword forged from Uru metal, he cut through traditional armor like butter.

The greatest showdown in Fortnite

The battle between Thanos and the Foundation would be spectacular. At stake would be the very fate of reality. Sadly, Thanos will win this fight and take control of reality's reins.

Considering the Foundation was overpowered by Batman in Gotham, he's no match for a seasoned warrior like Thanos. To put it into perspective, Thanos was able to defeat three Avengers without a scratch. Taking on the Foundation in a one-on-one battle would be a cake-walk.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

