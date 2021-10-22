Top 5 Fortnite characters who are more powerful than Thanos and Thor combined

When it comes to raw power and incredible strength, Thanos and Thor are powerful entities within the Fortnite metaverse. With the ability to defeat most opponents in combat using only their bare knuckles, it's safe to say that they are absolutely terrifying and formidable.

However, while these two characters are indeed powerful, some within the metaverse could certainly defeat them in combat. While there's no way to know for sure who will win, their power cannot be underestimated.

Fortnite: Top 5 characters stronger than Thanos and Thor combined

5) Chaos Origins

Fortnite @FortniteGame He’s a mad, mad, mad, mad scientist.Fortnite Crew Members, grab the October Crew Pack with the Chaos Origins Outfit available now. He’s a mad, mad, mad, mad scientist.Fortnite Crew Members, grab the October Crew Pack with the Chaos Origins Outfit available now. https://t.co/0tiaTymEZm

After years of experimenting in the lab, the mad scientist perfected his secret formula granting him strength beyond measure. Although the concoction damaged his respiratory system, forcing him to wear a breather for the rest of his life, the power bestowed upon him is limitless.

If the God of Thunder and the Mad Titan challenged him in combat, the results would be somewhat crazy. Given his dark, mysterious past, there's no telling what horrors he may unleash in battle.

4) Catalyst

Catalyst first graced the game as an exclusive Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 skin. It's unclear what her objective was, however her description, "Alter the paradigm," suggests that she may have been trying to break the loop. While those facts are sketchy, one thing is certain that she can pack a mean punch.

If she were to ever come face to face with either of the two, it can be said with certainty that she would easily defeat them in combat. While Catalyst may indeed look human, she’s hiding a powerful secret within.

3) Torin

While many mistakenly confuse Torin as Elsa from Frozen, she's no Disney princess and has come to the island to fulfill a vendetta of her own. With the ability to seamlessly travel between the Sideways and the Island, there's more to it than what meets the eye at play here.

If she can survive the raw power of the Sideways and come out unscathed every time, going up against an Eternal–Deviant hybrid and a literal God should be a cakewalk.

2) The Ice King

One of the most powerful entities to ever be showcased in Fortnite is undoubtedly the Ice King. According to lore, the Ice King ruled over a kingdom in-game long before current affairs could take place.

While his whereabouts are unknown, his legend is not forgotten. Given his power and formidable army, he would conquer Asgard and defeat Thanos without breaking a sweat.

1) Cube Queen

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

While very little is known about the enigmatic Cube Queen at present, she is one of the most powerful characters to have ever been added to the game. After hot-dropping from the Mothership and crashing to the island, she systematically began awakening the cubes to form Cubetown eventually.

Given that she controls the Sideways, the purple cubes, and can harness their energy if needed, Thanos and Thor are nothing in front of her. If the rumors hold true, she will slowly begin to expand the Sideways to cover the entire island as well.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Which Fortnite character do you think can beat both Thor and Thanos? Let us know in the comments section below!

