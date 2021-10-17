In the ever-expanding Metaverse of Fortnite, as realities clash, powerful beings will cross paths and seek glory through combat. Although loopers are yet to come into contact with the Dragon Ball Z universe, if it did occur, the God of Destruction would be in for the fight of his life.

Although Beerus is one of the strongest characters to have ever existed in his universe, he could easily be defeated in combat when facing a few characters from Fortnite.

Top 5 Fortnite characters who could beat Dragon Ball Z's God of Destruction without breaking a sweat

5) Dark Jonesy

After absorbing the power of Kevin, Dark Jonesy became an unstoppable force to reckon with in Fortnite. To put it into perspective, if the power of the cube could be used to destroy one reality, what could a God do in front of such power?

Although Beerus is powerful in his own right, even he would not be able to comprehend the power of the cube, let alone fight against an evil enigmatic sentient being.

4) Ragnarok

Ragnarok has been awaiting his destiny ever since he was introduced in the battle royale title. His Norse lineage runs so deep that his very name means "The destruction of the gods and of all things in a final battle with the evil powers".

Now, although Beerus is not particularly evil, Ragnarok would easily defeat him in combat and fulfill his destiny. A clash against these two fighters would be such a sight to behold that it would put the Aurora lights to shame.

3) Raz

Much like Dark Jonesy, Raz has learned to harness the power of the Purple Cubes as well. However, unlike his contemporary, Raz has learned how to control the cube's power, and use it to shape his appearance.

Beerus taking on Raz would be quite the sight. Each character powering up to outdo the other. Nonetheless, in this battle, harnessing the power of the ancient evil, Raz would come out on top.

2) Geometrik

What's stronger than a giant, evil, ominous, enigmatic, and sentient purple cube? The human variant of it, or at least a human-like version of it. Geometrick is the "What If" version of Kevin envisioned as a bipedal entity.

Given that the power of the cube flows through Geometrik, Beerus would have his hands full in a battle. Despite being powerful, Geometrick's square head may pose some difficulty when it comes to moving about and dodging blows.

1) Galaxy

Although Beerus might be a powerful God, what does a God do in front of a being that holds that power of galaxies within herself? With the power to create and destroy life in an instant, the victor was already decided at the dawn of creation itself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

