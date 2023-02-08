Why Avatar 3 may feature red colored Na'vi characters

Avatar 3, the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, is reportedly set to feature a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People. According to reports, a new region will serve as the setting for a new villain in the film.

The film is part of director James Cameron's plan to explore the four main elements in the Avatar franchise. As the second film heavily represents the element of water, the third film will focus on the element of fire.

The Ash People: A new threat in Avatar 3

The Ash People: A fiery new addition to Pandora's diverse world in Avatar 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron has disclosed that the Ash People, a tribe so named due to their volcanic origin, will be depicted as a hostile group compared to the other Na'vi tribes showcased so far.

The new tribe is expected to take on the role of a villain in the upcoming film. In an interview with Empire magazine, Jon Landau, the producer for the Avatar franchise revealed that actress Oona Chaplin, known for her portrayal of Talisa in HBO's Game of Thrones, will bring to life the character of Varang, the malevolent leader of the Ash People.

Rumors have been swirling that the newly introduced tribe in Avatar may be of the color red, stemming from a tweet showcasing red-skinned Na'vi in the Avatar: The High Ground graphic novel series.

GamesRadar reported that in an interview with French publication 20 Minutes, Cameron stated that for the franchise's third outing, he wanted to show Na'vi from a different perspective, as in the early films, there were negative human examples and positive Na'vi examples.

In Avatar 3, instead of continuing with the same formula of evil intruding from outside Pandora, Cameron wants to reverse the roles and reveal the turmoil within the alien planet:

"The fire will be represented by the Ash People. I want to reveal the Na'vi from another angle because, at the moment, I have only shown their good sides."

Cameron stated in the same interview that the last part of the Avatar franchise would be the best and that the others were a warm-up, "a way to set the table before serving the meal":

"I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 will be received, if it will find its audience."

James Cameron, visionary director behind Avatar (Image via James Cameron's Twitter)

Along with expanding the world of Pandora and its various tribes, Cameron also has his sights set on exploring other planets in the third film. He considers Pandora the foundation for Avatar's narrative and believes that the franchise will expand beyond a single-string storyline, leading to the discovery of several more tribes of Na'vi and perhaps even another alien race.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Jon Landau revealed that Cameron will be circling back to Earth by the fifth film, should the series continue to be profitable.

As Cameron explained in an interview, Avatar 3 will showcase a darker take on what Na'vi has presented so far. The Ash People will represent the element of fire and will be different from the cultures shown in the previous films. Cameron stated that the following movies would feature new universes while continuing the main characters' story.

The future of Avatar and its expanding universe

Exploring the boundless possibilities: The future of Avatar and its expanding universe (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar 3 has finished filming but is likely to have a lengthy post-production process ahead and is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2024. Cameron has already shot scenes from Avatar 3 and 4 to avoid what he calls the "Stranger Things effect" and to ensure that the younger actors don't age years between films.

With the film exploring the elements of fire and the promise of exploring new universes, Avatar 3 is set to take the Avatar franchise to new heights. James Cameron's vision to bring the story full circle with the fifth film only adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the franchise.

