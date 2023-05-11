Why the Avengers don’t appear in Secret Invasion

Although the Avengers played a significant role in Marvel Comics' Secret Invasion, we won't see them in MCU's upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney+. This espionage thriller series brings the Skrulls back to the forefront and introduce some new characters as well. But instead of the Avengers, the series will be led by Captain Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who return as Nick Fury & Talos respectively.

With many of Earth’s high-ranking officials turning out to be Skrulls, Fury will come out of hiding to fight a war that not many humans are even aware of. But what about the Avengers? Why won't we see them? Why is it just James Rhodes who approaches Nick Fury, and nobody else?

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed exactly why the Avengers don’t play a big role in his upcoming series.

Nick Fury has lost all contact with the Avengers in Secret Invasion

In the recently released featurette of Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson reveals that Nick Fury has lost contact with the OG Avengers as a result of their retirement or dispersal. Consequently, he doesn’t have anybody to depend upon apart from himself and a couple of other friends including Talos and Maria Hill.

Jackson said:

"Nick comes back having lost whatever power he had before, so we tried to solve things without being too superhuman.”

Before this, his statement in the latest issue of Empire Magazine reiterated a similar sentiment as Jackson said that "[Nick]’s trying to solve a problem without people who have superpowers," and there’s a very good explanation for why he does that.

So with the featurette, we get to know that Fury doesn’t have contacts everywhere like he used to, and that’s why he doesn’t call in the Avengers.

Every super-powered character to appear in Secret Invasion

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast Emilia Clarke's G'iah/Nell can shoot green fire from her hands in #SecretInvasion !! Emilia Clarke's G'iah/Nell can shoot green fire from her hands in #SecretInvasion!! https://t.co/W3go8Kp1ka

While we won’t be seeing the Avengers, there are other superheroes and villains who will have a role to play in the series. As the trailer confirmed, Gravik and some Skrulls in his army will have powers. Besides them, Rhodey aka War Machine could bring his suit into play.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Talos’ daughter G’iah is also rumored to have abilities. Industry insider CanWeGetSomeToast revealed that she will have fire-manipulating powers as she can shoot green flames out of her hands.

Quake returns in the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Furthermore, rumors also suggest that Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will also be back as Quake in the second half of Secret Invasion. If the rumor of her appearance turns out to be true, then she would surely be another of the super-powered individual in the series because she is said to be a mutant.

Apart from her, Monica Rambeau should have some sort of a presence after a tease in WandaVision’s mid-credits scene where Nick Fury called her to space. So, she’d become the fifth character with powers in Secret Invasion.

It will be interesting to see if any other MCU hero also appears and turns out to be a Skrull imposter, and if Daisy Johnson eventually becomes an Avenger.

Secret Invasion begins streaming on June 19, on Disney+.

