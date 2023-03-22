Why Cyborg deserves his own solo movie franchise

Cyborg is a superhero that has been around for more than 30 years, but he has not yet received the solo movie treatment he deserves.

While he has appeared in ensemble films like Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his solo movie will allow audiences to fully explore the character's backstory and see him shine in his own right.

Cyborg's real name is Victor Stone, and he was first introduced to DC Comics in 1980. He was a high school football star whose life forever changed when he was caught in an explosion caused by a faulty experimental device. His father, a scientist named Silas Stone, saved his life by rebuilding him with cybernetic enhancements, making him part man and part machine.

What makes him such a compelling character is the struggle he faces as he tries to come to terms with his new identity. He is no longer just a human being, but a character with incredible strength and technological abilities. While we may or may not expect a solo movie in the future, we have compiled all the information that concludes Cyborg deserves a solo movie.

What makes Cyborg deserving of his own solo movie franchise?

Cyborg deserves his own solo movie because of his compelling character, backstory, and his ability to expand the DC Extended Universe.

He is a character with a unique backstory and struggles that are worth exploring in a solo movie franchise. He is a man who has been transformed into a Cyborg after a life-changing accident, and this has left him struggling to come to terms with his new identity. A solo movie franchise would allow audiences to fully explore his struggles and his emotional and psychological journey.

As a superhero, he has incredible abilities, including immense strength and the ability to interface with technology. This would make for visually stunning and exciting action sequences that would rival other superhero movies.

A solo movie franchise would allow for these abilities to be showcased in a way that has not been possible in ensemble films.

Cyborg has appeared in Justice League and Batman vs Superman. (Image via DC)

Cyborg is an African American superhero, and a solo movie franchise would provide representation and diversity in Hollywood. It would also provide an opportunity to showcase a superhero of color in a leading role, which is still unfortunately rare in the film industry. This would inspire a new generation of fans and provide much-needed representation for underrepresented groups.

After all, the relationship between Victor and his father, Silas Stone, is a dynamic that could add depth to a solo movie franchise. Silas is both Victor's creator and the person responsible for his transformation, and their relationship is complex and layered. Exploring this dynamic would provide a compelling narrative arc for the films.

Last but not least, a solo movie franchise would expand the DC Extended Universe and provide a fresh perspective on the world of superheroes. It would also pave the way for other lesser-known heroes to receive their own solo films. This would allow for a more diverse range of characters and storylines to be explored, which would be beneficial for both fans and the film industry as a whole.

Will we ever get a Cyborg solo film in the DCEU?

Well, it depends on the demands of DC fans.

In the past, a Cyborg solo film was announced as part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) slate of films, with Ray Fisher set to reprise his role as Victor Stone. However, the project faced several setbacks, including changes in the director and script, and was ultimately removed from the DCEU release schedule in 2020.

It is currently unclear if a Cyborg solo film will ever be produced in DCEU. However, Ray Fisher has been an advocate for the project and has expressed interest in continuing to play the character. If the demand for a solo film is strong enough among fans, Warner Bros. may consider bringing the project back to the release schedule.

Poll : 0 votes