Why was Megan Fox fired and replaced in 2011's Transformers 3? Explained

As fans would know, Megan Fox had a major role in the first two Transformers films, which was released between 2007 and 2009 and was directed by Michael Bay. In the films, she played the role of Mikaela Banes, a car mechanic and the love interest of Shia LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky. She helped him, Optimus Prime, and the Autobots fight the threat of the Decepticons.

At the end of 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Banes confessed her love for Sam and reciprocated his feelings, thus implying that the two had become a couple.

Film Facts 🎬 @Factsonfilm Shia LaBeouf says the 'Transformers' films he starred in were 'irrelevant' and the 'antithesis of [his] purpose on the planet'



Megan Fox says Michael Bay was 'like Hitler on set' and for her audition, Bay made her come over and wash his Ferrari while he filmed her Shia LaBeouf says the 'Transformers' films he starred in were 'irrelevant' and the 'antithesis of [his] purpose on the planet' Megan Fox says Michael Bay was 'like Hitler on set' and for her audition, Bay made her come over and wash his Ferrari while he filmed her https://t.co/YWbfBkfbse

However, in the third film, Transformers: The Dark of the Moon (2011), Fox did not return to reprise her role and was replaced in the role of Sam's primary love interest by Rosie-Huntington Whiteley's Carley. Sam even mentions in the film that he and Mikaela broke up.

Transformers fans have often wondered whether or not Megan Fox was fired and was replaced in the love interest role following Revenge of the Fallen. So, this article will dive deep into the query and try to answer it.

Megan Fox's replacement in Transformers 3 may have happened after she compared director Michael Bay to world dictators Napoleon and Adolf Hitler

Megan Fox compared Michael Bay's on-set attitude to that of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon (Images via Paramount/iMDb)

In May 2010, Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the production of the Transformers films, revealed via the TV Fanatic outlet that Megan Fox was originally attached to the third film of the franchise, Dark of the Moon, and was expected to return as Mikaela Banes. The movie studio also revealed that Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey would have a significant role in the film as Mikaela's boss.

However, in a 2009 interview with the Wonderland news outlet, Fox was asked by the interviewer some questions his brother had regarding her working relationship with Transformers director Michael Bay. This had stirred up the controversy pot as she compared the attitude of Bay on set to that of French dictator Napoleon and Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.

"God, I really wish I could go loose on this one. He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."

Damion @CarzGeetarz Megan Fox in the Transformers 1 Megan Fox in the Transformers 1 https://t.co/kGa1TPwyKP

However, Megan Fox added that while he was not on set, Michael Bay was a socially awkward person, who was "vulnerable" and "fragile." The actress also said that she enjoyed that aspect of his personality.

As per Deadline, following her controversial statements, three unnamed members from the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film crew criticized Fox's attitude and actions on set during the filming of the movie. They even sent an open letter to the news outlet, calling her unprofessional and a "grump on the set." The crew members also defended Michael Bay and stated that the director only wanted everyone who was part of the crew to bring their best to the table.

James @JamesCa41543870 @tsarlet2 Millennials grow up watching Transformers with Megan Fox being the actress. @tsarlet2 Millennials grow up watching Transformers with Megan Fox being the actress. https://t.co/ZNt1Qss4LO

In May 2010, shortly after Paramount had confirmed Megan Fox's involvement in Dark of the Moon, Deadline reported that the Mikaela Banes actress would not be appearing in the film. They even reported that the move to fire her from the Transformers franchise was Michael Bay's decision.

However, shortly after this report from Deadline, the news outlet was told by Fox's PR representatives that the decision to not return to Transformers was the actress' and that she had wished the team and filmmakers the very best for the film. Then, in a June 2011 interview with GQ, Michael Bay revealed that the ultimate decision to fire Megan Fox from the Transformers franchise was not his but rather executive producer Steven Spielberg's.

"She was in a different world, on her BlackBerry. You gotta stay focused. And you know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] said, 'Fire her right now.'"

TPRefinho @thatboiiiiref twitter.com/Siddftbl/statu… Siddharth🌹 @Siddftbl Has any superhero movie had a more iconic romantic moment. I don't think so. twitter.com/PopCulture2000… Has any superhero movie had a more iconic romantic moment. I don't think so. twitter.com/PopCulture2000… Megan Fox opening the hood in transformers >>> . Yes it may not qualify, IDC Megan Fox opening the hood in transformers >>> . Yes it may not qualify, IDC 😂 twitter.com/Siddftbl/statu… https://t.co/soqGh3fKa2

The Ambulance director claimed that he was not offended by the Till Death actress' remarks. He said:

"I wasn’t hurt, because I know that’s just Megan. Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work twelve hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy."

While Megan Fox did not respond to Bay's statements in the 2011 GQ interview, Steven Spielberg denied that he had been the one to fire Fox from Transformers in a December 2011 interview with Slashfilm.

Following this, Megan Fox, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2020, cleared the air about the s*xual allegations and said that Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg did not prey on or assault her s*xually. But the actress also did not comment on a potential return to the Transformers franchise.

At the moment, it remains to be seen if Megan Fox will return to the Transformers franchise, given that Paramount has not said anything official regarding the matter. However, fans of Megan Fox can catch her next in the fourth film of the Expendables film franchise, Expend4bles which is set to release on September 22, 2023.

