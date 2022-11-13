Will there be a Black Panther 3? Explained

Black Panther 3 is already becoming a topic of conversation when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just released. While the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe film tells a more expansive story about Wakanda, it manages to give T'Challa's actor Chadwick Boseman a memorable tribute.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showcases a set of new characters who play a significant role in the film. Namor is the king of Talocan and is established as a mutant in the MCU. Riri Williams takes on the role of a teenage MIT student who becomes Ironheart.

With Wakanda Forever finally released in theaters, will there be a possibility of Black Panther 3 happening? In this article, we will look at the new characters and plans that might pave the way for a sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Foreover.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Producer Moore considers the audience reception of Wakanda Forever to be a deciding factor for Black Panther 3

Official word on Black Panther 3

Black Panther 2 producer Nate Moore spoke with Collider about the sequel. Moore was asked how far in the MCU schedule they see Black Panther 3 happening. He stated that they are waiting for Wakanda Forever's reception before deciding on anything concrete about it:

That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide.

He further continued:

There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen.

As such, it is safe to assume that Black Panther 3 is still in the ideation phase.

Moreover, several release dates in the MCU scheduled from July 25, 2025, to November 6, 2026, seem to be reserved for their upcoming projects. It remains to be seen whether any of these dates are reserved for Black Panther 3.

Future of Shuri's Black Panther & Toussaint

Shuri gives up the throne at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While M'Baku sits on the throne, it appears that Shuri is still the Black Panther, though she 3D prints the Heart-Shaped Herb. While she's unlikely to give up taking on the mantle of Black Panther, she seems to have her own way to go.

As we saw in the mid-credits scene where she meets her brother's son, Toussaint, the Princess of Wakanda might take on the role of a mentor for her nephew.

Shuri went to Haiti to meet Nakia, who has settled there for the last six years, raising T'Challa's son away from the pressures of the throne. This setup might pave the way for a third installment in the Black Panther film franchise.

The untitled Wakanda series ahead of Black Panther 3

Moore also revealed the status of the untitled Wakanda series. He said that the series isn't well into development because of their current involvement with Ironheart and Wakanda Forever. He said:

So, because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it

Since Shuri turned from her birthright to rule Wakanda and gave M'Baku the keys to the kingdom, the series may follow the future of Wakanda as M'Baku leads it on his own accord. On the other hand, the Princess of Wakanda might appear on Ironheart as well as Black Panther 3.

Final thoughts

Black Panther 3 is not yet under development, as it is still in the ideation phase. It makes sense for it to take a few years to arrive since it will likely set up the character of Toussaint (T'Challa) first to understand his own role in the scheme of things and eventually take up the mantle of Black Panther.

At the end of the film, a title card appears stating, "Black Panther will return." With many things already set up for the future of Wakanda and the MCU, it's only a matter of time before we find out more about Black Panther 3.

