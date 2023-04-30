Will Chris Evans be in Captain America: New World Order? Everything we know so far

The Captain America trilogy was one of the highlights of the MCU, and Chris Evans' portrayal of the patriotic superhero was nothing short of brilliant. His performance captured the essence of the character and made him an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since his debut as Captain America in 2011, Chris Evans has become a household name and a fan favorite. So, when Captain America's journey came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, fans were sad to see the actor exit MCU. However, they are also excited to see what the future holds for the franchise.

News of a fourth Captain America film, titled Captain America: New World Order, has been making the rounds, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. While it may take some time for the movie to get on the screen, this article has collected plenty of information regarding Captain America: New World Order.

However, it has been officially announced by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, that Chris Evans will not be appearing in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order.

Chris Evans is replaced by Sam Wilson, who will take on the mantle of Captain America in MCU's Phase Five

The president of Marvel Studios confirmed that Captain America: Civil War marked the end of the Captain America film trilogy with Chris Evans in the lead role. However, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect the superhero to appear in Captain America: New World Order despite Chris Evans not returning to MCU.

The film is part of Phase Five of the MCU and is set to premiere in the United States on May 3, 2024. The film will follow the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, as he takes on the mantle of Captain America. The movie is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Julius Onah leads as the director of Captain America: New World Order, while Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson serve as writers. Along with Anthony Mackie, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

The highly anticipated Captain America 4 film began filming on March 21, 2023, at King Roof Renovations in Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title Rochelle Rochelle. The filming process is expected to end by June 30, 2023. Kramer Morgenthau was chosen as the film's cinematographer, and the filming was also expected to take place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Director Julius Onah had a vision for the film, which included action scenes that were more grounded and tactile. The story would also give Sam Wilson new challenges and opportunities to showcase his character, which audiences have not seen before.

Beyond Chris Evans: Cast of Captain America 4 and their connection to the MCU

The upcoming Captain America 4 movie is set to feature a star-studded cast with some familiar faces and new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Mackie will come in as Sam Wilson, who is taking on the mantle of Captain America. Joining him will be Danny Ramirez, who will play the role of Joaquin Torres. The character has already made an appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The cast also boasts Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, an intelligent and evil supervillain who will likely add a new dimension to the story. Shira Haas will feature as Sabra, a well-known Israeli superhero in the Marvel universe. Veteran actor Carl Lumbly will reprise his role as Isaiah Bradley in the upcoming movie. With such an incredible cast, it's no wonder that Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Captain America 4.

