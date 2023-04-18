Will John Cena be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Explained

After fans saw a short cameo of John Cena in a holiday special show of Guardians of the Galaxy, they have been curious to know if he would be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The film will hit theatres on May 5, 2023, and has been rumored to be the last in the series of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Several actors are slated to portray significant characters in the film.

Previous iterations of Guardians of the Galaxy have received acclaim and praise thanks to their regular star cast. However, John Cena, who has a DC contract, was not an expected face in this Marvel movie. The charismatic wrestler-turned-actor is being considered a winning addition to the franchise after his successful DC series, Peacemaker.

For the actor, opening more doors will result in a more significant career boost. Connections to big production houses is a win-win situation for both the movie-makers and the actor. While fans of are hopeful of catching a glimpse of the actor in the upcoming Guardians movie, there is no news about Cena playing any significant part.

John Cena's appearance in and connection with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Gunn's The Suicide Squad stars Cena and Robbie had a cameo in the GotG holiday special (Image via Getty)

The latest rumor that actor John Cena will be cast in the upcoming Guardians movie is untrue. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are helmed by James Gunn, who John Cena has worked with on The Suicide Squad. Continuing the collaboration, Gunn was known to be talking to Cena.

To raise hopes, the former wrestler and his The Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie featured in a cameo reference in the series. Both the stars were seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was a unique movie.

The reference to the cameo occurred during the holiday special when Drax and Mantis tried to find actor Kevin Bacon, who plays himself on the show. While looking for the star's home to kidnap him, they supposedly passed John Cena and Margot Robbie's houses highlighted on their map.

In the holiday special, Peter Quill has been shown to be a fan of actor Kevin Bacon, and Mantis and Drax are out locating Kevin’s residence. They used a map showing trails of roads leading to various actors’ homes in Hollywood. Drax and Mantis pass the locations of Cena and Robbie on the map, denoted by their pictures on the map.

Mehmet Witch ᱬ @WeBeenCroft Margot Robbie and John Cena are canon in MCU through GOTG Holiday Special, meaning they can’t be in Marvel 🥲 Margot Robbie and John Cena are canon in MCU through GOTG Holiday Special, meaning they can’t be in Marvel 🥲

Though this very small cameo in the Holiday Special raised hopes for fans, there is no definite confirmation that the WWE star will be playing any role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. While James Gunn confirmed the inclusion of Tinashe Kajese and Mikaela Mehrizi in The Suicide Squad, he teased about 3 new inclusions in the upcoming Guardians film.

After confirmation by the makers that one of the three new inclusions is Daniela Melchoir, there is speculation about the other two surprise entrants. While many fans believe they can be names like John Cena and Margot Robbie, some fans think lesser-known actors may come in as fresh faces.

Peacemaker's role and John Cena's upcoming movies

John Cena @JohnCena If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so.

The Peacemaker of The Suicide Squad has been a huge hit where Cena has displayed both his acting prowess and comic timing. This paradoxical character, obsessed with peace, often uses violence to achieve his goal.

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews Photos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. Toxic masculinity? Yeah, she doesn’t go herePhotos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. Toxic masculinity? Yeah, she doesn’t go here 💅 Photos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. https://t.co/7U9MafdWAB

The action star will be seen in many upcoming projects. Ready to co-star Idris Elba in Heads of State, Cena is also looking forward to his role as Jakob Toretto in Fast X. This will be followed by the Grand Death Lotto and Argylle announced earlier this year. In the comedy scenario, John Cena has been roped in for Ricky Stanicky. Fans will also get to see him in the Hulu comedy, Honeymoon Friends.

Poll : 0 votes