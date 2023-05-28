Will Quake appear in Secret Invasion? Chloe Bennet addresses rumors

Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, became the strongest and one of the most iconic characters on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recently, rumors have suggested that a multiverse variant of the character will debut in the main MCU through Secret Invasion, and actress Chloe Bennet will reprise her role.

However, these rumors haven’t been confirmed by Bennet herself, as she has denied making an appearance in the MCU’s upcoming espionage thriller. However, newly cast MCU actors haven’t had the greatest track records when it comes to talking about their future appearances unless they are Patti LuPone. So, anything is possible with Quake.

Chloe Bennet talks about Quake in Secret Invasion

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson aka Quake in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Image via Marvel)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star recently spoke with Screen Rant while promoting her new role in Dave season 3. She was also asked about the possibility of playing Quake again, and she said that she’d be open to it. Answering the question of her return, she said:

“Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there’s a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fans because it’s this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with.”

However, her next reply could be disappointing for all Daisy Johnson fans, as she continued:

“I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped S.H.I.E.L.D. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I’ve not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So, I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it.”

While she claims that she will not be appearing in Secret Invasion or any other MCU project, the past suggests that this might not be true.

Chloe Bennet in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Image via Marvel)

Back in 2018, directors Joe and Anthony Russo repeatedly lied about Endgame not being the title of Avengers 4. Then, throughout 2021, Andrew Garfield constantly denied any appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After being cast as She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany also lied about playing the MCU character.

So, it’s possible for Chloe Bennet to be lying as well, because doing that might be in her MCU contract.

Chloe Bennet’s hints from the past

Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy I've said this before and will say until I see something to change my mind: I can't imagine Bennet sharing the screen with talent like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld or Samuel L. Jackson (could keep going). Just not the same caliber of actress. t.co/HBUjSj1Pvz I've said this before and will say until I see something to change my mind: I can't imagine Bennet sharing the screen with talent like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld or Samuel L. Jackson (could keep going). Just not the same caliber of actress. t.co/HBUjSj1Pvz

A few months ago, Charles Murphy from Murphy’s Multiverse pointed a finger at Chloe Bennet’s acting skills. According to him, she wasn’t good enough to share the screen with MCU stars such as Samuel L. Jackson. However, Bennet herself called him out by saying that his tweets weren’t going to age well.

Chloe Bennet @chloebennet twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy… Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment. twitter.com/KeyWatkins5129… The best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment. twitter.com/KeyWatkins5129… hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well 😬😎 twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy…

Many fans assumed this to be a tease for her reprisal of Quake in Secret Invasion. So, it’s highly likely that Bennet wasn’t entirely truthful about her return in the recent interview with Screen Rant. Quake’s character would fit perfectly into this show. But since Inhumans aren’t a thing on MCU’s Earth-616/199999, she could be introduced as a mutant, similar to Kamala Khan.

Secret Invasion hits Disney+ on June 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes