Will there be a The Consultant season 2? Explained

The Consultant is a Prime TV series that combines horror and workplace satire. The show's storyline revolves around Regus Patoff (played by Christoph Waltz), a third-party consultant who takes over CompWare, a video game company, after the CEO's murder.

Three employees, Craig, Elaine, and Craig's fiancée Patti, become entangled in Patoff's web, but they soon discover something more sinister and possibly inhuman about him.

The show is based on Bentley Little's novel of the same name, and showrunner Tony Basgallop explained that he was drawn to the idea of focusing on an "antagonist from hell" stalking around the office. Patoff is a character with a mysterious origin, and the less the audience knows about him, the better.

However, the end of season one provides some hints about his backstory, which could have implications for season two. While Amazon is yet to confirm the show's renewal, the season one finale opens the door for more workplace horror.

The Consultant season 2 could premiere in spring 2024

Fans of The Consultant are eagerly anticipating news of a second season, but Amazon has not yet confirmed whether the show will be renewed.

However, assuming that the show does get picked up for another season, viewers can expect it to follow a similar timeline to other streaming dramas, with a potential release date of spring 2024.

Given the nature of the show's horror and workplace satire, there's no telling what twists and turns the story may take, but audiences can likely look forward to more spine-chilling suspense and darkly comedic moments if and when the show returns.

Who will return for The Consultant season two?

In the event of a renewal for The Consultant season 2, Christoph Waltz's enigmatic Regus Patoff is expected to return as the central character.

While the fate of Craig, Elaine, and other characters from CompWare remains uncertain, the season one finale suggests the possibility of a shift in focus towards CEO Rebecca Hood and her robotics company.

Fans may expect more exploration of Hood's office and the events there, potentially introducing new characters and delving deeper into the show's mythology. Only time will tell who else will join the cast and how their presence will shape the upcoming season.

What will The Consultant season 2 be about?

The Consultant season 2 has many potential storylines that could be explored, based on the events of the season one finale. With Craig and Elaine having rescued Patti and confronted Patoff, the show could further explore the character's origins and how he might affect the future of Pterodactyl Robotics.

Alternatively, the season could delve deeper into Craig's obsession with Patoff, his quest for the gold skeleton, and the potential consequences of his actions regarding the stalkerware in Mr. Sang's Jungle Odyssey.

The season one finale also introduced CEO Rebecca Hood and her robotics company, providing another avenue for the show to explore. Perhaps the new season could focus on Hood's company and the events there. With fans eagerly awaiting news on the potential second season, the possibilities for the show are endless, leaving viewers excited.

Final thoughts

Fans eagerly anticipating a second season of The Consultant can remain hopeful for a return in the near future. Although the exact release date is uncertain, viewers could see the show return in the spring of 2024 if it is renewed.

As for the plot, Christoph Waltz's character, Regus Patoff, will presumably remain the focal point, with other characters' roles in the second season yet to be determined.

Season one's finale offers plenty of possibilities for the show's direction, with the potential to explore Patoff's backstory or follow Craig's obsessive quest for justice. The Consultant fans can anticipate more twists, turns, and heart-pumping moments in the show's possible second season.

