Did Shazam director quit DC due to the film's failure? Explained

The highly anticipated release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has failed to meet the expectations of both fans and critics alike. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Shazam! suffered a critical backlash and a disappointing performance at the box office. Needless to say, this has caused concern about the franchise's future in the DC universe.

The movie's downfall was evident in its Rotten Tomatoes rating, which declined rapidly after its release, and its opening weekend box office numbers, which fell short of projections. In the wake of the movie's disappointing performance, director David F. Sandberg announced his departure from the Shazam franchise.

David F. Sandberg @ponysmasher On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well.

Sandberg took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the opportunity to work on the two films and his excitement for new projects and going back to working on horror films. His departure from the franchise and the movie's poor performance has raised questions about the future of the Shazam franchise in the DC universe.

The future of Shazam in the DC Cinematic Universe: Implications of director David F Sandberg's departure

Director David F Sandberg's departure from the Shazam franchise has sparked concerns about the character's future in the DC Cinematic Universe (Image via Getty)

David F. Sandberg's announcement about his departure from the franchise has left fans and industry experts wondering about the future of the DC character on the big screen. Sandberg has directed both films in the franchise, and his departure may signal the end of the Shazam storyline as fans know it.

The first film was a commercial success, but the sequel received mixed reviews and failed to perform as expected at the box office. The film's underwhelming reception may have influenced Sandberg's decision to step away from the franchise. However, it is also possible that he is simply ready to explore new creative avenues.

Sandberg's departure from the franchise is a loss for fans who have come to appreciate his unique take on the character. However, it also allows the studio to inject new life into the franchise and take it in a new direction. The future of the franchise is uncertain, but fans remain hopeful that the character will continue to be a part of the larger DC Universe in some form.

Sandberg has left his mark on the franchise and will undoubtedly continue to be a creative force in the film industry. His departure from the superhero genre may be disappointing for some, but it opens up new opportunities for him to explore his passion for horror and smaller projects.

Reasons for Sandberg's departure

Sandberg's departure may have been influenced by several factors, including creative differences and burnout from working in the superhero genre (Image via Getty)

David F. Sandberg's departure from the franchise was recently confirmed, and many fans are curious about his decision. While he has expressed appreciation for his time working on the series, Sandberg's departure is not surprising given the difficulties associated with directing a big-budget superhero film.

He had to balance his team's creative vision with the demands of a studio that had undergone several leadership changes and shifted the focus of the DC universe in different directions.

David F. Sandberg @ponysmasher One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore. One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.

On top of these challenges, Sandberg faced pressure to deliver a successful film while competing with other projects in the DC universe, such as Black Adam. Despite the critical success of the first Shazam!, its sequel, Fury of the Gods, received mixed reviews and a disappointing box office opening.

These factors likely contributed to Sandberg's decision to move on from the franchise and pursue other projects. Nonetheless, his contributions to the franchise have been significant, and fans are grateful for his work bringing the character to life on the big screen.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods fails to meet expectations: What's next for the franchise?

With the underwhelming performance of the sequel at the box office and with critics, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the franchise (Image via DC Studios)

Fans of the Shazam franchise have been disappointed since the release of the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While the first film received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences, the second installment was criticized for its lack of elements that made the original special.

The departure of David F. Sandberg, the director of both films, only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Shazam franchise. Sandberg took to social media to express his excitement about moving on from the superhero genre and working on smaller projects in the horror genre.

The announcement suggests that Sandberg may have lost interest in continuing to work on the franchise. This raises questions about whether the studio can revive the franchise without his involvement.

Final thoughts

While the departure of Sandberg is a blow to the franchise, it remains to be seen how DC will move forward and whether they will continue to include the character in their cinematic universe (Image via DC Studios)

The departure of David F. Sandberg as the director of the franchise has raised questions about the future of the DC superhero in the cinematic universe. The underwhelming performance of the sequel, at the box office and with critics, has led many to speculate about the franchise's fate.

While Sandberg's departure may not be solely due to the film's failure, it is clear that he is looking to move on to other projects outside of the superhero genre.

It remains to be seen what will become of Shazam in the DC universe, but for now, the franchise may be on shaky ground. With Sandberg's departure and the lukewarm reception of the sequel, it may be time for DC to reassess its approach to the character and decide how best to move forward.

