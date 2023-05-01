Wonder Woman and Zeus had Kryptonian origins in Zack Snyder’s DCEU

Zack Snyder held a three-day SnyderCon event over the weekend where Man of Steel, Batman V Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League were screened for the fans present there. The screenings were followed by Q&A sessions that revealed several details about what Snyder wanted to do with his future Justice League movies.

One of the biggest reveals coming from the latest “FullCircle” SnyderCon event is that Snyder wanted the Old Gods of DC to have Kryptonian origins. Superman, Zod, and the other Kryptonians gained insane powers due to Earth’s nourishing atmosphere, which is why Snyder simplified the question of where Gods came from by giving them a Kryptonian origin.

Zack Snyder shared that he almost gave Wonder Woman a Kryptonian origin at the “FullCircle” SnyderCon event

Siccness™️ @Siccness4 🤯 Zack said Zeus was gonna be a Kryptonian & Ares was the one that crashed the scout ship 🤯 🤯 Zack said Zeus was gonna be a Kryptonian & Ares was the one that crashed the scout ship 🤯 https://t.co/de8VquSWlo

After Man of Steel, BvS played with the idea that many humans started seeing Superman as a godly figure even though his origins were clearly tied to Krypton. Similarly, future Justice League movies would have tied down the origins of Wonder Woman and other old Gods to Krypton in order to give a scientific answer to the question of - “Where do Gods come from?”

At a fan Q&A event on Friday, April 28, Snyder’s comments made it clear that the Old Gods were also Kryptonian. He said:

"[We thought] Zeus could possibly be Kryptonian so that Wonder Woman's powers...anyway, you can sort of see where that's going. The whole thing of whether or not magic or gods...there's a version of where you're like 'That's cool, I guess,' then there's the scientific aspect. You have the pathology of wondering where gods come from. We had played around with that quite a bit."

Hence, Wonder Woman being the daughter of Zeus in the DCEU supposedly carried Kryptonian genes.

Wonder Woman and Superman in Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman (Image via DC)

This scientific reasoning behind Wonder Woman and Zeus’ powers is understandable as it would have grounded the characters to a sci-fi reality while removing the scope of magic from the DCEU. Additionally, it would have given people the idea that all the Old Gods were from Krypton, while the New Gods would come from Apokolips and New Genesis. However, this idea would have risked a lot of controversy as well.

Other differences between Zack Snyder’s DCEU and the comics

Zack Snyder’s DCEU has proven to be different from the comics at times. While fans have wanted him to explore his future ideas of Justice League vs. the Injustice League and Knightmare Batman’s Team vs. Evil Superman, among others, they haven’t approved of some other SnyderVerse ideas.

Batman and Lois Lane (Image via DC)

For instance, Batman being a killer in BvS didn’t resonate with many fans. Moreover, Bruce Wayne and Lois becoming a pair after Clark’s demise turned out to be a controversial idea. Now, Wonder Woman, Zeus, and Ares belonging to ancient Kryptonian descent is another such idea that fans may not appreciate because it basically makes Wonder Woman and Superman to be similar characters.

Fans do appreciate little deviations from the source material. However, they have seen several examples of backlash when movies change the entire origins of iconic characters. The revelation of Wonder Woman's Kryptonian connection could have also been added to the fans' list of Snyder’s disapproved ideas, or it could have been a highly debatable notion at the very least.

