Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 League 2018: Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors

Andre Russell

The second edition of the T10 league began yesterday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The first match went on as expected but it was the second match which drew all the attention to the league as the Rajputs' Mohammed Shahzad smashed his way to an unbeaten 74 off just 16 deliveries, which included 8 sixes.

He set the league up in perfect fashion and is his knock will be the benchmark for other cricketers to follow all through the league.

Three matches take place today, with the first one between the Bengal Tigers and Northern Warriors. Both the squads boast of some big names, especially from the West Indies. Players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, to name a few, are specialist T20 players. Apart from them, Englishmen Jason Roy and Sam Billings too are a part of the Northern Warriors' squad. However, there is no confirmation about Roy's participation yet.

So, let's take a look at the fantasy tips for the match:

Here are the squads:

Teams:

Northern Warriors (From): Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Nicholas Pooran(w), Amitoze Singh, Andre Russell, Hardus Viljoen, Daren Sammy(c), Wahab Riaz, Ravi Bopara, Imran Haider, Chris Green, Rovman Powell, Harry Gurney, Khary Pierre, Kennar Lewis, Rahul Bhatia

Bengal Tigers (From): Sunil Narine(c), Jason Roy, Luke Wright, Sam Billings(w), Riki Wessels, Mohammad Nabi, Morne Morkel, Rayad Emrit, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Usman, Zaheer Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevon Cooper, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ali Khan, Chirag Suri

Likely playing XI for both sides:

Northern Warriors: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Khary Pierre, Chris Green, Imran Haider.

Bengal Tigers: Sunil Narine, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Chirag Suri, Sam Billings, Riki Wessels, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Morne Morkel, Rayad Emrit, Zaheer Khan.

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Fantasy XI:

Sunil Narine - CP

Dwayne Smith

Luke Wright

Andre Russell - CP

Sam Billings - CP

Mohammed Nabi - CP

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb ur Rahman - CP

Morne Morkel

Harry Gurney

Imran Haider

Choices for captain:

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

With both of them being all-rounders and with the ability they have to take the game away from the opposition, they should be the likely candidates to make captain. We can expect both of them to bowl 2 overs each and have a say with the bat as well.

The match will begin at 17:00 IST.