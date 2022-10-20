Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been threatening to withdraw from the 2023 World Cup. Many fans are confused about this recent development because Pakistan possesses a quality lineup and are one of the top-ranked teams in world cricket.

The 2023 World Cup will take place in India during the month of October-November. Pakistan is mulling to boycott the mega event as BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council, has decided to move the Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan.

International cricket has gradually resumed in Pakistan over the last few years, with teams from across the world visiting the country for international cricket matches. However, India have been reluctant to visit its neighboring country owing to the political tensions between the two nations.

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Next Year Asia Cup will held at Neutral Venue not in Pakistan - Jay Shah (ACC President) Next Year Asia Cup will held at Neutral Venue not in Pakistan - Jay Shah (ACC President)

Initially, reports claimed that the BCCI is open to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, depending on the government's permission. However, after the Annual General Meeting of BCCI, Jay Shah stated that the Asia Cup 2023 will take place at a neutral venue.

PCB was surprised with Jay Shah's statement and hinted at withdrawing from 2023 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement, reacting to Jay Shah's words by saying that his decision could impact the Men in Green's future visits to India for ICC events, including the 2023 World Cup.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," a statement from the media release read.

The World Cup 2023 is still almost 12 months away. It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will participate in the mega event. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Melbourne this Sunday (October 23) in the T20 World Cup 2022.

