Team India and South Africa are set to face off in what promises to be an absolutely cracking encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday, October 30. The winner of the game has an incredible opportunity to top Group 2 and both teams will be desperate to gain that advantage.

The Men in Blue are flying high, having won both their games and the biggest positive for them has been the incredible form of Virat Kohli. South Africa had their first game washed out, but got their first win on the board with a commanding win against Bangladesh.

While the pitch in Perth is likely to suit the pacers, there are some world-class batters in both teams who can thrive on the pace and bounce on the pitch. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could have a good outing in Perth:

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quite a few questions were asked about Quinton de Kock's form coming into the T20 World Cup. His role was always going to be crucial as captain Temba Bavuma isn't someone from whom you would expect an explosive start.

But the swashbuckling southpaw hit the ground running Down Under straightaway. In just two games, De Kock has scored 110 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 196.43 and a mind-boggling average of 110. He was unfortunate not to end up on the winning side against Zimbabwe, but showed exactly what he is capable of.

If De Kock gets going against India, it could be very difficult to stop him. India will need to get rid of the opener as soon as they can.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is undoubtedly one of the most in-form batters in the world at the moment. The confidence with which he walks out to bat seems to intimidate the opposition and have a positive impact on his batting partner.

Although 'SKY' couldn't convert his blazing start against Pakistan into a big score, he got to his first T20 World Cup half-century against the Netherlands, scoring 51 runs off just 25 balls. His sensational partnerships with Kohli of late have become the spine of India's batting.

Having already bagged the Man of the Series against the Proteas back home, Yadav will have a good feeling about the opposition. He could definitely be more than a handful for the Africans if he gets settled in on the pace and bounce on the pitch.

#1 Virat Kohli

It wouldn't come as a surprise to many that India's highest-scorer in the past two games is tipped to have another big innings against South Africa. Virat Kohli has scored 144 runs in two games so far at an impressive strike rate of 148.45 and is yet to be dismissed.

While there are some clean strikers of the ball above and below him in the Indian batting line-up, Kohli will back his natural game of picking the gaps and running hard between wickets. With his best ever start to a T20 World Cup with the bat, Kohli can make it a hat-trick of half-centuries in this tournament.

