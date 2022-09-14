5 funniest dropped catches by Indian players

The current Indian team is one of the best fielding sides in the world. The fitness regime and the competitive team culture have been major factors for the Men in Blue becoming absolute livewires on the field.

However, there are times when even the best fielders suffer a lapse in concentration. There are also a few world-class cricketers who might not be as good on the field as their teammates.

In such situations, these players end up dropping catches that they would have caught nine out of ten times. These moments often make the fielders look embarrassed but are hilarious to the fans.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the funniest dropped catches by Indian players:

#5 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best fielders in the world and his fielding has stood out ever since his arrival on the international scene. His incredible fitness regime has helped him take his game in all three departments to the next level and he has always had an intimidating presence about him.

But the former Indian captain has also put down a few catches that should have been taken by a fielder of his stature. One such catch was that of Australian opener D'Arcy Short during Australia's T20I series against India in 2020.

Short tried to smash the short ball over point, but could only get a top-edge that went straight into the air. Kohli positioned himself under the ball at short cover and looked set to gulp it with his reverse cup.

However, the ball burst through his hands, hit his cap and fell to the ground. Other Indian fielders and even Kohli himself were shocked that he put down such a simple chance.

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is well known for the way he foxes opposition batters by spinning a web around them with his leg-breaks. He is considered to be a lethal bowler even when there's not much help from the pitch.

However, he may not be the greatest of fielders and his weakness has been exposed a number of times.

During the same 2020 T20I series against Australia, Glenn Maxwell looked dangerous and it was important for Team India to send him back. Pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a good delivery wide outside off and forced Maxwell to reach it.

Maxwell could only parry it straight into the hands of Chahal at short third man, but the leg-spinner couldn't hold onto a simple catch. After juggling it a couple of times, he spilled the ball. Thakur looked extremely disappointed in what was a massive let-off for the Australian all-rounder.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has not only become one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket, but has also improved his wicketkeeping skills immensely.

The left-hander was often criticized for his glovework during his initial years for not being as clean as that of veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha. His critics got more fodder when Pant made a hash of two chances given by debutant Will Pucovski in the Sydney Test in 2021.

The youngster first dropped a straightforward caught-behind chance off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. The next drop left him even more embarrassed. Pucovski tried to pull Navdeep Saini's short ball behind the square, but could only lob it to Pant.

While the wicketkeeper claimed the catch, replays showed that he had failed to keep control of the ball and it touched the ground just before he collected it.

Those misses brought him plenty of criticism but that has seemingly made him stronger as his wicketkeeping has grown by leaps and bounds over the last year.

#2 Virat Kohli

As a fielder, Virat Kohli had a T20I series to forget against Australia and he unfortunately finds himself on this list for the second time. This time, the catch was an absolute dolly from Matthew Wade.

The southpaw tried to work Washington Sundar's back-of-the-length ball along the ground, but could only lob it at Kohli, who was at extra cover. But instead of gleefully accepting the catch, Kohli made an error in judgment by taking his eyes off the ball at the last moment.

Although Kohli dropped an absolute sitter, he enjoyed a stroke of good fortune as his throw to the keeper's end saw Wade short of his crease. Even the celebration from the former Indian captain was a bit subdued as he knew he simply shouldn't have dropped such a simple catch in the first place.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arguably the most unbelievable drop catch on this list has to be that made by young pacer Arshdeep Singh in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

The left-arm pacer bowled an incredible final over to almost win the game for India during their Super 4s clash against Pakistan. However, it was his dropped catch off Asif Ali in the 18th over that probably cost India the game.

Ali was looking to cut loose and Ravi Bishnoi made him fetch the ball from wide outside the off-stump. The batter played a premeditated slog but could only top-edge the ball to Arshdeep at short-third man.

The youngster had his eyes on the ball and positioned himself well, but the ball just popped out of his hand at the last moment. Captain Rohit Sharma let out a shout of agony as he couldn't believe Arshdeep dropped such an easy catch.

Asif Ali targeted Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the next over, which cost 19 runs, and put Pakistan in the driver's seat. They went on to win the game with a ball to spare despite Arshdeep bowling a fantastic final over.

