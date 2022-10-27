AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Ireland match

The Afghanistan vs Ireland match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. Both nations are not among the favorites to qualify for the semifinals from their group, but a win in tomorrow's match could give one of them a slight upper hand in the race to the next round.

Ireland and Afghanistan have played a lot of T20I matches against each other. So they have an idea about each other's strengths and weaknesses, but tomorrow will be the first time these two teams clash on Australian soil.

Ahead of their first meeting in Australia, here's a look at the Afghanistan vs Ireland head-to-head stats and records in T20Is.

Afghanistan vs Ireland head-to-head record

Afghanistan lead the head-to-head record against Ireland 16-7. The two teams have played 23 T20Is, with Ireland winning only seven of them.

AFG vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan and Ireland have never played a match against each other in the T20 World Cup so far. They will battle at the grand stage for the first time tomorrow.

Last 5 Afghanistan vs Ireland games in Afghanistan

Afghanistan have never battled Ireland on home soil. Hence, there's no data available for their matches in Afghanistan.

Last 5 AFG vs IRE games in Ireland

Ireland hosted a five-match T20I series against Afghanistan in August 2022. Here's a summary of those five matches:

IRE (56/3) beat AFG (95/5) by 7 wickets via D/L Method, Aug 17, 2022. AFG (132/6) beat IRE (105) by 27 runs, Aug 15, 2022. AFG (189/5) beat IRE (167/9) by 22 runs, Aug 12, 2022. IRE (125/5) beat AFG (122/8) by 5 wickets, Aug 11, 2022. IRE (171/3) beat AFG (168/7) by 7 wickets, Aug 9, 2022.

