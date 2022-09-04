Asia Cup 2022: Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is 

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20Is. He posted a tweet about the same, explaining that he wants to focus on the Test and one-day formats of the game.

The 35-year-old came under fire following a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign. He failed with the bat, registering scores of 1 and 4 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

The keeper-batter also dropped a crucial catch during the team’s must win-match against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh were knocked out of the T20 tournament following losses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Sunday (September 4), the senior Bangladesh cricketer wrote:

“I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game.”

He, however, added that he will be available to play in franchise T20 tournaments. The keeper-batter stated:

“I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15.”

Mushfiqur is one of Bangladesh’s three players to have represented the country in over 100 T20I matches. Mahmudullah (121 matches) and Shakib Al Hasan (101) are the only other cricketers to do so.

Mushfiqur Rahman’s T20I numbers

Having made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Khulna back in November 2006, Mushfiqur represented Bangladesh in 102 matches, scoring 1500 runs at an average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 115.03. He scored six half-centuries in the format.

His best of 72* came off 35 balls in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter clubbed five fours and four sixes as Bangladesh chased down 215 in a thrilling encounter.

During the same tournament, he smashed another unbeaten 72 off 55 balls against India in Colombo. The knock, though, came in a losing cause as Bangladesh were held to 159 for 6 in a chase of 177.

