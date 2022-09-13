Asia Cup 2022: “Will we do the same if it was someone from our close circle?” - Ravichandran Ashwin questions Arshdeep Singh’s abusers

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged for some restraint from social media users in the wake of young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh’s massive trolling. The seasoned cricketer requested for some sanity and measured criticism as opposed to personal attack.

Arshdeep was subjected to online abuse after he dropped a simple catch of Asif Ali during the Super 4 match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The batter went on to strike a couple of big hits, which played a key role in Pakistan defeating India in a close encounter.

In another viral video, a so-called fan was heard taunting the left-arm seamer over the dropped catch. Opening up on the harsh criticism young Arshdeep has had to face, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“Yes, anybody in the public eye will face criticism, agreed. We will accept it and move forward. But getting personal is not the greatest of feelings. He is representing all of us when he is out on the field.”

Making a request for some empathy when a cricketer goes through a tough phase, the off-spinner added:

“If we are in Arshdeep Singh’s shoes and drop that catch, what will be expect? Sometimes, we have to put ourselves in that situation as a commoner. Why have a go at someone relentlessly and put them in an emotional turmoil?

"Will we do the same if it was someone from our close circle? We should think for a moment before expressing those thoughts. Abusing someone is completely wrong.” he further opined.

Something similar happened during the T20 World Cup last year when pacer Mohammed Shami was viciously trolled following India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan.

“This kid will go places” - Ashwin predicts bright future for Arshdeep

Praising Arshdeep, Ashwin termed him as an outstanding person and a player with a superb work ethic. Sharing his views on the 23-year-old, he said:

“I have followed him from his U-17 and U-19 days and have played with him at Punjab Kings. He is an outstanding person and a cricketer who has got superb work ethic. This kid will go places. I have no doubt about it.”

He also hailed the youngster for showing tremendous composure under pressure after dropping the catch against Pakistan. Ashwin stated:

“Despite dropping that catch, he came back well and bowled that last over in that game. He bowled an unbelievable over, both against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. So, a big kudos to that boy.”

In a big moment for the left-arm seamer in a young international career, he was picked in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia in October-November.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert