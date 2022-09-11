Asia Cup 2022: “Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy”- Wasim Akram warns Babar Azam and Co. ahead of PAK vs SL final

Wasim Akram has warned Babar Azam and Co. ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday (September 11). Though he feels Pakistan will begin as favorites, the young Sri Lanka team can prove to be more than a match for them.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that the Sri Lanka team have young and exciting talent who could pose a stiff challenge to Pakistan in the fight to be called continental champions. He also questioned the intent of the Pakistan batting unit after they suffered a collapse against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to BBN Sports, he said:

“The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting. The bowling was decent, though.

"Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. But still, I think Pakistan are the favourite in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy.”

The Pakistani legend also mentioned that the batting unit was exposed during their last Super 4s game against Sri Lanka. Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 121 runs in 19.1 overs.

“Pakistan cricket lovers have been saying that our middle order is a bit inexperienced, and it was exposed in the last Super 4 game after Rizwan got out. But it will be a good wicket in the final. Hopefully, they come back stronger.”

“Needs just one good innings” – Akram backs Babar Azam to score big in Asia Cup 2022 final

Akram also named Babar Azam as one of the best players in the world. He feels that the Pakistan skipper will do well in the final.

Azam has, so far, failed to deliver in the Asia Cup. He has managed scores of 30, 0, 14, 9 and 10 in the last five innings.

Prof.Boies Pilled Bell FC 💫 @im_ShivP45

9

14

0

30

I literally remember all Babar Azam scores this Asia cup. . This edition is definitely very close to me . 101430I literally remember all Babar Azam scores this Asia cup.. This edition is definitely very close to me . 10914030I literally remember all Babar Azam scores this Asia cup. 😭😭. This edition is definitely very close to me .

The legendary Pakistan pacer said:

“Babar is one of the best players in the world and needs just one good innings. He struggled a bit because he might be worried about the lack of runs. But the good thing is, he has spent time on the crease and for any great player, that matters as well. I think he’ll do well in the final.”

While Azam will chase Pakistan’s third Asia Cup title, Dasun Shanaka and Co. will play for their sixth trophy in the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury