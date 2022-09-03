Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match 1, SL vs AFG: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (September 3). Afghanistan were the first team to book their place in the Super 4 round, winning both of their matches in group B.
Their first match of the tournament was against their opponents on Saturday. They put up a stellar show to stun the island nation by eight wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (2/14) combined to clean up Sri Lanka for 105. Their batters then romped home in the chase.
Dasun Shanaka’s men will be keen to make amends when the teams clash on Saturday. They were completely off the boil when they took on Afghanistan at the start of the tournament. They faltered to an extent against Bangladesh as well. But their opponents helped them out with some poor cricket, enabling Sri Lanka to sneak into the Super 4.
Today's SL vs AFG toss result
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Dasun Shanaka said:
“We are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win.”
Sri Lanka are playing with the same XI that beat Bangladesh. Afghanistan have made one change - Samiullah Shinwari comes in. Azmatullah Omarzai is out as he is sick.
SL vs AFG - Today's Match Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Today's SL vs AFG match player list
Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad.
SL vs AFG - Today Match umpires
On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Gazi Sohel
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft