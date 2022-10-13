Create

“Babar played well in The Ashes” - Twitterati troll Pakistan legend Waqar Younis over “England in the Asia Cup” slip of tongue

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 13, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis had another slip of tongue moment during the Pakistan-Bangladesh match. Pics: Getty Images & Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was a great fast bowler without a doubt during his playing days. However, his commentary and analysis skills are nowhere near as good. He has often been trolled for his bizarre comments and his accent.

Waqar was at it again during the T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 13, played as part of the tri-series in New Zealand.

While praising Mohammad Nawaz, he had a slip of tongue on air and ended up stating that the all-rounder had played an innings against “England” during the Asia Cup. Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 40 off 25 after being promoted to No. 4 in Pakistan’s chase of 174 against Bangladesh.

He had earlier scored 42 off 20 against India after being sent into bat at No. 4 in the Super 4 clash in Dubai. On that occasion, Pakistan registered a five-wicket win while chasing 182. This was the innings Waqar was referring to, but his mistake ended up becoming a means to troll the former pacer.

Some fans did back the Pakistan legend, stating that it was a simple case of a slip of the tongue. The majority of the reactions, though, were cheeky and hilarious in nature.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Waqar’s “England at the Asia Cup” blunder:

Waqar Younis on Air "Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against England in the ASIA cup"
@Bobby71964195 @Maham0fficial_2 Haris rauf ko Haris sohail bolta hai aur Asif Ali ko Muhammad Asif
Le all of us to Waqar:#pakvsbangladesh https://t.co/zQCQ6ja3ln
Nawaz played same type of inning against England in Asia cup.Waqar younis: https://t.co/0XyYdWawjz
@muhammadalita @FahadAm53035448 @Maham0fficial_2 Shaheen Afridi ko Shahid Afridi bolta h
@FahadAm53035448 @Maham0fficial_2 hh qsm s, so annoying
@Maham0fficial_2 He's our own "babu bhaiyya" he's been saying "Shafi ud din" instead of "Saifudin" the whole match.So relax "ary tera naam kya tha ry baba? babu bhaiyya, Aby ay halkat babu bhaiyya mera naam ha 🤣😅😂@waqyounis99 @SirPareshRawal
@Maham0fficial_2 Han mene b suna tha ye🤣
@Maham0fficial_2 Koi bat nahi Insan he galti se Nikal gaya ho ga Mou se
@Maham0fficial_2 Lol I heard that too! He is just an awful commentator! Earlier he said tonight could be his night referring to DAS. O bhai day match hai!!
@Maham0fficial_2 Asia cup main England bhi khalta hai
@Maham0fficial_2 Also babar played well in The Ashes #pakvsbangladesh
@Maham0fficial_2 😂 Wasim Akram & waqars commentry is comedy of errors!
@Maham0fficial_2 Pakistan ka ravi shastri 😂 #pakvsbangladesh
@Maham0fficial_2 Waqar Younis is most overrated, as a cricket expert he is clueless most of the time
@Maham0fficial_2 Please make Waqar coach of Pakistan (for the millionth time). He is one of the worst commentators going around. #pakvsBang #BabarAzam𓃵 #T20WorldCup #PakvsNz
We are living in Pakistan but Waqar Younis is living in the sub continent era when the British were also here. 👍🏻
“Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against "England" in the ASIA cup” Waqar Younas during commentary#PAKvBAN https://t.co/SvM4ujDFov
@itsmeSehrish Maybe he is predicting the future? 😂

Clinical Pakistan register 7-wicket win over Bangladesh

Pakistan registered a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Christchurch. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Litton Das (69 off 42) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (68 off 42) shone for Bangladesh with the willow as they posted a competitive 173 for six. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Naseem Shah claimed two wickets each.

Mohammad Rizwan (69 off 56) and Babar Azam (55 off 40) guided Pakistan’s chase with another century stand. They added 101 before the latter was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud. Haider Ali was bowled for a two-ball duck Nawaz’s brilliance ensured an emphatic win for the batting side.

Babar and Co. will now face hosts New Zealand in the tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday, October 14.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...