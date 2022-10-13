“Babar played well in The Ashes” - Twitterati troll Pakistan legend Waqar Younis over “England in the Asia Cup” slip of tongue

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was a great fast bowler without a doubt during his playing days. However, his commentary and analysis skills are nowhere near as good. He has often been trolled for his bizarre comments and his accent.

Waqar was at it again during the T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 13, played as part of the tri-series in New Zealand.

While praising Mohammad Nawaz, he had a slip of tongue on air and ended up stating that the all-rounder had played an innings against “England” during the Asia Cup. Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 40 off 25 after being promoted to No. 4 in Pakistan’s chase of 174 against Bangladesh.

He had earlier scored 42 off 20 against India after being sent into bat at No. 4 in the Super 4 clash in Dubai. On that occasion, Pakistan registered a five-wicket win while chasing 182. This was the innings Waqar was referring to, but his mistake ended up becoming a means to troll the former pacer.

Some fans did back the Pakistan legend, stating that it was a simple case of a slip of the tongue. The majority of the reactions, though, were cheeky and hilarious in nature.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Waqar’s “England at the Asia Cup” blunder:

Maham Fatima @Maham0fficial_2 Waqar Younis on Air



"Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against England in the ASIA cup" Waqar Younis on Air "Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against England in the ASIA cup"

Muhammad Ali @muhammadalita @Bobby71964195 @Maham0fficial_2 Haris rauf ko Haris sohail bolta hai aur Asif Ali ko Muhammad Asif @Bobby71964195 @Maham0fficial_2 Haris rauf ko Haris sohail bolta hai aur Asif Ali ko Muhammad Asif

Komal see ♡ @Komal_see Nawaz played same type of inning against England in Asia cup.



Waqar younis: Nawaz played same type of inning against England in Asia cup.Waqar younis: https://t.co/0XyYdWawjz

Syed Atif Bukhari @Atif0030



So relax "ary tera naam kya tha ry baba? babu bhaiyya, Aby ay halkat babu bhaiyya mera naam ha 🤣



@waqyounis99 @SirPareshRawal @Maham0fficial_2 He's our own "babu bhaiyya" he's been saying "Shafi ud din" instead of "Saifudin" the whole match.So relax "ary tera naam kya tha ry baba? babu bhaiyya, Aby ay halkat babu bhaiyya mera naam ha 🤣 @Maham0fficial_2 He's our own "babu bhaiyya" he's been saying "Shafi ud din" instead of "Saifudin" the whole match.So relax "ary tera naam kya tha ry baba? babu bhaiyya, Aby ay halkat babu bhaiyya mera naam ha 🤣😅😂@waqyounis99 @SirPareshRawal

Naveed🇵🇰🇸🇩Free Palestine @kch_nahi_chaiy @Maham0fficial_2 Koi bat nahi Insan he galti se Nikal gaya ho ga Mou se @Maham0fficial_2 Koi bat nahi Insan he galti se Nikal gaya ho ga Mou se

Rayviews @rayviews @Maham0fficial_2 Lol I heard that too! He is just an awful commentator! Earlier he said tonight could be his night referring to DAS. O bhai day match hai!! @Maham0fficial_2 Lol I heard that too! He is just an awful commentator! Earlier he said tonight could be his night referring to DAS. O bhai day match hai!!

Ruh___ @Ruhaay @Maham0fficial_2 Wasim Akram & waqars commentry is comedy of errors! Wasim Akram & waqars commentry is comedy of errors! @Maham0fficial_2 😂 Wasim Akram & waqars commentry is comedy of errors!

Mohammad Tanveer @cr7federet @Maham0fficial_2 Waqar Younis is most overrated, as a cricket expert he is clueless most of the time @Maham0fficial_2 Waqar Younis is most overrated, as a cricket expert he is clueless most of the time

𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 @itsmeSehrish 🏻 We are living in Pakistan but Waqar Younis is living in the sub continent era when the British were also here. We are living in Pakistan but Waqar Younis is living in the sub continent era when the British were also here. 👍🏻

Abdullah Salman @AbdullahS2004

#PAKvBAN “Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against "England" in the ASIA cup” Waqar Younas during commentary “Mohammad Nawaz played an innings against "England" in the ASIA cup” Waqar Younas during commentary#PAKvBAN https://t.co/SvM4ujDFov

Clinical Pakistan register 7-wicket win over Bangladesh

Pakistan registered a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Christchurch. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Litton Das (69 off 42) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (68 off 42) shone for Bangladesh with the willow as they posted a competitive 173 for six. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Naseem Shah claimed two wickets each.

Mohammad Rizwan (69 off 56) and Babar Azam (55 off 40) guided Pakistan’s chase with another century stand. They added 101 before the latter was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud. Haider Ali was bowled for a two-ball duck Nawaz’s brilliance ensured an emphatic win for the batting side.

Babar and Co. will now face hosts New Zealand in the tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday, October 14.

