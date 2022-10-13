“Babar played well in The Ashes” - Twitterati troll Pakistan legend Waqar Younis over “England in the Asia Cup” slip of tongue

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was a great fast bowler without a doubt during his playing days. However, his commentary and analysis skills are nowhere near as good. He has often been trolled for his bizarre comments and his accent.
Waqar was at it again during the T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 13, played as part of the tri-series in New Zealand.
While praising Mohammad Nawaz, he had a slip of tongue on air and ended up stating that the all-rounder had played an innings against “England” during the Asia Cup. Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 40 off 25 after being promoted to No. 4 in Pakistan’s chase of 174 against Bangladesh.
He had earlier scored 42 off 20 against India after being sent into bat at No. 4 in the Super 4 clash in Dubai. On that occasion, Pakistan registered a five-wicket win while chasing 182. This was the innings Waqar was referring to, but his mistake ended up becoming a means to troll the former pacer.
Some fans did back the Pakistan legend, stating that it was a simple case of a slip of the tongue. The majority of the reactions, though, were cheeky and hilarious in nature.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Waqar’s “England at the Asia Cup” blunder:
Clinical Pakistan register 7-wicket win over Bangladesh
Pakistan registered a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Christchurch. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat. Litton Das (69 off 42) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (68 off 42) shone for Bangladesh with the willow as they posted a competitive 173 for six. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Naseem Shah claimed two wickets each.
Mohammad Rizwan (69 off 56) and Babar Azam (55 off 40) guided Pakistan’s chase with another century stand. They added 101 before the latter was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud. Haider Ali was bowled for a two-ball duck Nawaz’s brilliance ensured an emphatic win for the batting side.
Babar and Co. will now face hosts New Zealand in the tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday, October 14.