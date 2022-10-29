BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at The Gabba. Both teams will aim to register their second win in the Super 12 round of the mega event.

Bangladesh are coming off a morale-shattering loss by 104 runs at the hands of South Africa in their last match. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe upset former champions Pakistan by one run in their previous outing.

Before the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations in T20Is.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record

In 19 encounters between both teams, Bangladesh lead the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe by 12-7. The two nations played a three-match T20I series earlier this year, where Zimbabwe emerged victorious by 2-1.

BAN vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have never battled in the grandest stage of T20I cricket. Tomorrow's match will mark the first meeting between the two nations in T20 World Cups.

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe games in Bangladesh

Bangladesh have dominated Zimbabwe in home T20I matches. Here's a brief summary of their last five T20Is in Bangladesh:

BAN (120/1) beat ZIM (119/7) by 9 wickets, Mar 11, 2020. BAN (200/3) beat ZIM (152) by 48 runs, Mar 9, 2020. BAN (175/7) beat ZIM (136) by 39 runs, Sep 18, 2019. BAN (148/7) beat ZIM (144/5) by 4 wickets, Sep 13, 2019. ZIM (180/4) beat BAN (162) by 18 runs, Jan 22, 2016.

Last 5 BAN vs ZIM games in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have a much better record in home T20Is against Bangladesh. They have won three of their last five T20Is against the Tigers in Zimbabwe. Here's a short summary of their last five match results:

ZIM (156/8) beat BAN (146/8) by 10 runs, Aug 2, 2022. BAN (136/3) beat ZIM (135/8) by 7 wickets, Jul 31, 2022. ZIM (205/3) beat BAN (188/6) by 17 runs, Jul 30, 2022. BAN (194/5) beat ZIM (193/5) by 5 wickets, Jul 25, 2021. ZIM (166/6) beat BAN (143) by 23 runs, Jul 23, 2021.

