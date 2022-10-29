BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch history and T20I records

T20 World Cup 2022 will head to Brisbane this Sunday as The Gabba gears up to host its first match of the mega event. The in-form Zimbabwe team will lock horns with Bangladesh in their third match of the Super 12 round.

Zimbabwe had to share points with South Africa in their first match due to rain. In their second game, the African nation defeated Asia Cup 2022 runners-up Pakistan by one run.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their last match against South Africa by 104 runs. They started their campaign with a victory over the Netherlands, but they could not continue their winning momentum against the Proteas.

Fans can expect a thrilling clash between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Ahead of their battle in Brisbane, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20Is hosted by this ground.

The Gabba, Brisbane T20I stats

T20I matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96 - Damien Martyn (AUS) vs. South Africa, 2006.

Best bowling figures: 4/20 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) vs. West Indies, 2022.

Highest team score: 209/3 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2006.

Lowest team score: 114 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006.

Highest successful run chase: 161/4 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2009.

Average 1st innings score: 168

The Gabba, Brisbane last T20I match pitch report

In the last T20I hosted by Brisbane, Australia beat West Indies by 31 runs. A 75-run knock from David Warner helped Australia score 178/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Maroon managed 147/8 in 20 overs.

11 sixes were hit in 40 overs of that contest. A total of 15 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers accounting for 13 of them.

