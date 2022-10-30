Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in a Group 2 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, October 30. Zimbabwe are currently placed third in the group, with three points from two games. After escaping with a no result against South Africa, they stunned Pakistan by 1 run. Bangladesh are fourth in the group, with two points. They followed up a 9-run win over Netherlands with a 104-run loss against South Africa.

Zimbabwe will be elated with their win over Pakistan. Their batting faltered again, but Sikandar Raza came to the party with the ball, claiming three key wickets. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans also held their nerves under pressure. However, to have a genuine chance of qualifying for the semis, Zimbabwe’s batters will have to lift their game.

Bangladesh’s erratic performance is least surprising. Inconsistency has been their middle name for the last couple of seasons. It would thus be difficult to predict what to expect from them on Sunday. Against South Africa in their previous game, they were pedestrian in all departments.

Today's BAN vs ZIM toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Shakib Al Hasan said:

“Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board.”

ICC @ICC



#T20WorldCup | #BANvZIM | bit.ly/3Nhs6nH Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Zimbabwe in Brisbane! Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Zimbabwe in Brisbane!#T20WorldCup | #BANvZIM | 📝 bit.ly/3Nhs6nH https://t.co/3b9pL297Ut

Bangladesh have made one change - Yasir Ali comes in for Mehidy Hasan. For Zimbabwe, Tendai Chatara is in and Luke Jongwe is out.

BAN vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Today's BAN vs ZIM pitch report

According to Michael Atherton and Carlos Brathwaite, conditions are absolutely perfect for a T20 game. There are a few cracks on the surface. Bowlers might want to use the dimensions and force the batters to hit square. Mix your pace well and the pitch will assist you.

Today's BAN vs ZIM match players list

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

BAN vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Chris Broad

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes