BCCI not to back Sourav Ganguly for ICC chairmanship: Reports

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not be endorsing Sourav Ganguly’s name for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairmanship. Instead, the Indian cricket board will throw its weight behind current ICC chairman Greg Barclay, backing a second term for him.

Ganguly’s eventful tenure as BCCI chief came to an end on Tuesday, October 18, as Roger Binny was named the 36th president of the world’s richest cricketing body. Binny, a key member of Team India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was the only candidate to file a nomination for the BCCI president's post.

Now, as per a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI will not back former president Ganguly at the ICC as well. While board secretary Jay Shah is likely to be India’s representative at the ICC Board meetings, the BCCI has decided not to contest for the ICC chairmanship post. They would instead welcome a second term for Barclay.

Ganguly’s exit as BCCI chief has led to a major political controversy in India. Earlier on Monday, October 17, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked over Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI president.

She added that she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the former Indian captain to contest for the position of ICC chairperson.

What Ganguly said on not getting a second term as BCCI chief

According to media reports, Ganguly was keen on continuing as BCCI chief for a second term, but the cricket board was opposed to the idea.

Reacting to his removal as board president, the former cricketer had stated:

“You cannot play forever. You cannot remain an administrator forever. I have been in administration for eight years, was president of CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) for five years and was president of the Board for three years. All these have tenures and terms after which you have to leave.”

Describing his tenure as a great journey and a learning experience, he added:

“The challenge of being a player is completely different. You cannot compare both... it has been great fun seeing both sides of the coin.”

As per some reports, Ganguly has now decided to file his nomination for the president’s post at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

